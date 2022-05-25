Friends, family and staff gathered Friday to celebrate the Louise ISD graduating Class of 2022.
Cheers and an errant air horn marked the beginning of the event as the 29 students entered the blue and gold gymnasium, lead by their valedictorian Ana Garrett to “Pomp and Circumstance” played by the Louise High School Wind Ensemble.
Honor graduate number five Christopher Vasquez was the opening speaker and led the assembled guests in the U.S. and Texas Pledges of Allegiance before handing the microphone off to Sidney Vitera and Shae Kidwell for the Invocation.
Salutatorian Savannah Morton had charitable words for all assembled. “To everyone here today, you had a part in getting us here,” Morton said.
Retiring principal Donna Kutac certified the diplomas in front of the board and reminisced about the graduating class. “This is one class I’ll never forget. They’ve been smart, sassy and challenging,” Kutac said.
The air horn returned as honor graduate six, Danial Gaona III, gave the parents address. “This year would not have been as fun or eventful without you all. I wouldn’t trade my school years or memories for anything,” Gaona said.
A slide show of contributed photos played for the assembled guests, showing the graduates grow into the seniors they were that night, played over the backdrop of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”
Louise graduates distributed yellow roses to parents and teachers who made a difference in their lives in a tradition unique to the small school district. Then Louise’s Valedictorian Ana Garrett gave her address, saying, “Parents and administration, your constant support has shaped us and helped us grow as individuals. Don’t get caught up in ‘what if’s’.’ It’s better to try and fail than to have never tried at all.”
Honor graduate nine Keegan Kostelnik lead the Louise graduates in turning their tassels. “We have come to school for 13 years, every day and this represents the last time the Class of 2022 will spend together,” Kostelnik said.
The ceremony closed with honor graduate number five, BreAna Viesca, giving the benediction and the students precessing out of the gym after the Louise High School Wind Ensemble played the LHS alma mater.
