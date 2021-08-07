Ongoing negotiations with incoming trash collector Texas Disposal Systems may lead to a smaller than expected bill hike for El Campo residents, officials say.
But to reap the savings, council will have to approve a four-point incentive package that includes reducing the city dump operations from 4.5 to 2.5 days each week and creating a rollout containing monopoly.
Other incentives are eliminating a city dump rental fee and lowering the performance bond.
Without any negotiated changes, a resident’s monthly garbage charge will rise from $21.40 to $27.39 per month.
With changes, there’s “a potential savings of $1.80 to $2 off proposed garbage rates for residents for the contract beginning in October,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said Thursday.
“Staff’s recommendation is to accept all proposed modifications to lower the residential rate,” she added.
Council voted 5-1 to change the trash company from Waste Connections to TDS on July 12 with District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris opposed and District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez absent.
The contract with Waste Connections ends Sept. 30.
With the provider change, residents will still receive twice-a-week collection although each will get a new polycart.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Non-voter Approved $3.42 Million
Bond Sale Coming
“These funds will be used to support Wastewater Treatment Plant improvement and Avenue F well improvements,” Sladek said.
A planned raise in utility bills will cover the bond payments.
The anticipated hike will be from $13 per month to $13.25. Each additional 1,000 gallons is recommended to rise from $2.98 to $3.08. The recommended increase on the sewer base rate is 10 cents from $14.25 to $14.35 per month with the volume rate rising from $4.50 per 1,000 gallons to $4.60.
Also on Monday’s agenda will be a possible 20 percent water and sewer fee discount for seniors.
Staff had initially recommended lowering the base rate from 2,500 gallons to 2,000 gallons, but had backed off that request.
The Avenue F well replacement can’t be delayed, Sladek told Council in July. “The well is in critical condition and the well will fail within two years if we don’t act.”
Drilled in 1949, the Avenue F well is the second oldest in the city system.
The pump has been pulled and rebuilt three times during last 23 years, the time Utilities Superintendent Jerry Lewis has been with the city.
“The only thing I cannot replace is the hole in the ground,” he said, adding the casing itself is failing.
The last El Campo city well was drilled in 1980 for the Monseratte plant.
Tres Palacios Work Restarts
Continuing the Tres Palacios drainage project is going to take property and, this time, the city will be hiring a company to handle those purchases.
The effort, funded by a $14.8 million Texas General Land Office grant, addresses the Texas Palacios creek bed from U.S. 59 to Jackson Street, linking with an already complete $7 million FEMA project just south of El Campo that includes a detention pond.
South Street Cottages
Public Hearing Monday
A developer’s plan to build 17 homes near the intersection of the West Loop and South Street goes before the general public and council Monday night.
Developer George Villarreal needs Council’s blessing for the replat.
The city’s Planning & Zoning Commission already gave its blessing to the plan.
El Campo City Council approved a zoning change for the five-acre, 17-home development in a 6-0 vote in July with District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez absent. The decision moved the land near the South Street intersection with the West Loop from General Commercial (C-2) to Light Commercial (C-1).
Located behind the El Campo Bowling Center, 806 West Loop, and adjacent to the pending Creekside Apartments, the development will be roughly across the street from White Wing Estates, the rental modular home development opened by Cuarto Strack.
The South Street Cottages are planned at 1,400 to 1,700 square feet priced between $220,000 to $280,000. The neighborhood is designed to have a Homeowners’ Association to set and enforce residential standards.
