The El Campo couple competing for a national award at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in Austin over the weekend did not win, but received praise for their presentation covering on-farm economics, promoting investments in local agriculture and new faces in the industry.
“We were very proud of our story and felt the presentation went very well,” Zach Eder of El Campo said. “We received a tremendous amount of positive feedback, particularly about El Campo’s biotechnology program.”
Texas Farm Bureau members Zach and Sarah Eder competed for the national Excellence in Agriculture honor at the Jan. 17 - 22 convention. Kirby Green of Kentucky won, with Joseph Ankley of Michigan and Jason and Julie Head of Tennessee following in second and third place, respectively.
“It was a great privilege to represent Texas,” Eder said.
Texas couple Braden and Jordan McInnis of Tennessee Colony won the national Achievement Award at the convention. The award is given to young ranchers or farmers based on the success and growth of their agriculture business.
The McInnises won a new Ford truck and a paid trip to attend the AFBF Young Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Conference in Kentucky in March.
When they weren’t competing, the Eders attended President Donald Trump’s speech on Sunday, Jan. 19 covering the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, border security and immigration.
“It was an experience we will cherish for a long time,” Eder said. “The room was very energetic and eager to hear him speak, specifically about the trade deal news.”
The Eders placed first at the state competition in December. Since the Eders won once, they cannot compete again.
“We are excited to work with other young agriculturists to find ways to become involved and participate in these opportunities,” Eder said.
Eder teaches biotechnology and physics at El Campo High School, while Zach is a technology development director for Advanta, a global seed development and production company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.