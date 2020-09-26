City Arrests
Violence, weapons
Frank Mendiola Jr., 33, of 208 S. Cloud in Wharton was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 for terroristic threat targeting a family or household, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm after officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 700 block of Marionette. Officers seized a shotgun which had been fired. No injuries were reported. Processed, Mendiola was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Property
David Wayne Ruiz, 44, of 503 W. Second was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 on a warrant for being involved in a wreck causing damage to a vehicle and no valid driver’s license. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
A 16-foot trailer was reported stolen from the 100 block of West Third between noon Sunday, Sept. 20 and noon Monday, Sept. 21. Loss is estimated at $5,000.
Under Investigation
Police are on the hunt for an intoxicated driver reported at the Quick N Easy, 1415 E. Jackson, around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Alexander Roderick Gonzalez, 40, of 310 Newport was booked at 11:57 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Violence, weapons
Jurvon Montgomery Bryant, 21, of 1515 Lilly was booked at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 on a warrant for assault causing injury.
Deedra Ashling Deggs, 39, of 510 Mayfield was booked at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ruben Angel Ortiz, 26, of 8603 Carmen in Edinburg was arrested by the Precinct 2 Constable’s office at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 on a charge of smuggling of persons under the age of 18.
Other
Ignacio Penaloza Diaz, 40, of unlisted number on Teagen Street, Apt. 1216, in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 for evading arrest with a vehicle.
