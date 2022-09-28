County Judge Phillip Spenrath

“Our county will receive enough additional revenue from new property and strong sales tax receipts to provide all 236 county employees with a meaningful $3,500 cost of living pay increase,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.

Receiving no public comment during two public hearings Monday morning, the Wharton County Commissioners Court unanimously adopted the tax rate and budget for next year.

The tax rate of $.39056 per $100 of property valuation is down 3.4 cents from the current rate, funding the $28.1 million budget for 2023.

