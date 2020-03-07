Contrary to common belief, Daylight Saving was not invented by Benjamin Franklin, but instead an English horseback rider in the 20th Century who wanted more evening light. The practice was first adopted by many countries during World War I, but since then, modern society has had an up and down relationship with Daylight Saving Time.
In 2019, Texas lawmakers proposed a bill that would put Daylight Saving up for a vote. The bill, which would either exempt Texas from Daylight Saving or make it year-round, was killed, however, before it could be brought to voters.
Daylight Saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 8. That night, one hour will be lost, turning 2 a.m. into 3 a.m. In El Campo, locals had mixed opinions on the upcoming switch.
El Campoan Kathy Davis looks forward to Daylight Savings this Sunday, and enjoys the time difference every year.
“It lifts my spirits and I love it,” Davis said. “I hope we never do away with it.”
If she had to change the way Daylight Saving time is currently practiced, Davis said she would make the change last a full year.
There’s “more time to get outside and visit neighbors and go places,” Davis said. “I just feel more comfortable going places when it’s still light outside.”
Unlike Davis, others were not so enthusiastic about Daylight Saving time.
“I hate it,” Wanda Evanecky said on the Leader-News Facebook page. “They need to leave it one way or the other. I’m tired for two weeks every time they change it.
Garden Villa Nursing Home employee Monica Casique specifically dislikes the transition day for Daylight Saving.
“I already get up at five to get ready and that will make it four,” Casique said.
The time switch is hard on some of her elderly patients, Casique said, who rely on medication schedules.
“Their bodies get used to one thing and you switch them an hour and they don’t understand,” she said.
Some industries benefit from the added hours of evening sun, such as plant nurseries who have more business in the spring. Greenleaf Nursery El Campo employee Drew Tidmore said longer days give people more time in their yards, which makes them buy more plants.
“I think psychologically it helps people out,” Tidmore said. “The more sunlight, (the more) you’re able to get out of the house.”
“We need to have daylight hours so we can pull orders, pull plants, later into the evening,” he added. “You have lights on tractors and things like that, but it’s not sufficient to pull quality plants.”
Most U.S. states follow standard Daylight Saving practice, however there are a few exceptions. Hawaii and Arizona, except for the Navajo Nation, do not observe Daylight Saving time. Florida passed legislation in 2018 to keep the Daylight Saving schedule year-round, but the law has yet to take effect.
