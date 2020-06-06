A late-night El Campo police task force is credited with stopping the recent car burglary wave, although arrests are yet to come.
The department put 10 to 15 officers on El Campo streets from 2 - 6 a.m. for several days.
“We had every marked patrol car on the street, unmarked units and covert units,” El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said Thursday.
Officers covered the city, some using standard patrol patterns while others specifically targeted areas with large numbers of burglaries. Some staked out likely areas that the city’s suspected thieves would strike.
“We hoped to catch some of the suspects in the act,” Stanphill said, but said they were unable to do so.
Evidence was collected that could lead to additional arrests.
“We did catch two different groups of juveniles and young adults on the street in violation of curfew,” Stanphill said.
“While we have not had any BMVs for about week, we know there are still unidentified suspects prowling the streets late night and early morning,” Stanphill added. “We will continue our efforts differing the hours and days of week.”
In most burglary cases recently, thieves aren’t breaking windows or prying open trunks. Instead, they are looking through windows and opening unlocked vehicle doors.
“Residents please continue to assist us by reporting suspicious activity, not leaving valuables in vehicles and locking vehicles,” Stanphill said.
The ECPD task force is operating without the use of overtime dollars. Instead, officers’ were pulled from community service, criminal and narcotic investigation, detention, patrol, administration and school resource. Their schedules were changed to align to targeted enforcement hours.
“I want to thank the men and women of ECPD that have been working odd hours and long days to slow the rash of crime. I did not hear a single complaint when schedule changes and assignments were posted. The team just got to work,” he added.
