Ensuring all city facilities can continue to operate the next time disaster comes with a power failure will cost more than $2.1 million, council learned last session.
That’s the estimated cost to place emergency generators at the El Campo Civic Center, the city animal shelter, service center, pool and water plants on Wilson and Kentucky streets along with Avenue F.
The lack of backup generators became an issue during the long February deep freeze that plunged most of Texas into the dark for multiple days.
During that time, the city had to issue boil water notices as well as the water pressure dropped dangerously low. An emergency plea to residents, however, to stop voluntary pipe drips helped the city avoid a system wide failure.
Pipes at water plants, however, froze as easily as those in residences and businesses.
The lack of generators at the Civic Center was among the reasons the city was unable to establish a warming shelter there even as residents’ ceilings fell and temperatures in homes dropped after days without power and/or heat.
“Staff is prioritizing the list, evaluating funding and timing,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told city council.
Anticipated costs ranged from $430,000 to place a generator at the Civic Center to $308,000 to put one on the Avenue F water plant, $132,000 for the animal shelter and $90,000 for the city pool.
“Some of these we can’t do without,” At-large Councilman Philip Miller said.
