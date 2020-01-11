A $4.5 million hotel project goes before council Monday and a much smaller motel plan before Planning & Zoning commissioners Wednesday.
The Marriott chain hotel, scheduled to have 68 rooms, has plans to locate on the north side of the U.S. 59 feeder road.
The City Development Corporation of El Campo is making the appearance before council requesting authorization to spend up to $200,000 on infrastructure related to the project.
“We feel this is an excellent investment of Type A funds, with an anticipated return on the investment in the form of property tax, sales tax and hotel occupancy tax, as well as utility service revenue for the city,” CDC Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said in a letter to council.
The hotel is expected to create 15 full-time jobs.
The CDC plans on paying a $50,000 incentive to the developer upon presentation of Certificate of Occupancy.
“Additional incentives are available for further development of the out-lots, up to a maximum of $200,000 for the entire project,” she said.
The city requires the CDC, its economic development arm, to get city council approval for any expenditure in excess of $25,000.
Another lodging is under debate in Planning & Zoning.
Farid Uddin goes before P&Z commissioners Wednesday to request a C-2 or General Commercial zone for his pending project, a motel. The proposed site is 1110 Palacios, on .67 acres of land.
Approval would require a change from Light Commercial or C-1.
Staff is not recommending the change for the site where a convenience store with gas pumps is currently located.
The concerns, Planning Director Jai McBride notes in her report, include the lot size and the potential impact to surrounding neighborhoods if a less restrictive zone is set in place.
The Planning & Zoning Commission of El Campo meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 in council chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time designated for citizen comments.
Commissioners will be voting on whether to recommend a zoning change to council. Council will make the final decision.
Ongoing efforts for the development of the rail-supported warehouse project on the east side of El Campo continue as well with several items related to its financing on Monday’s council agenda.
