On Tuesday, agents with the Kleberg County Attorney’s Specialized Crimes and Narcotics Task Force, along with Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a sting operation in the Wharton area that resulted in the arrest of two Houston residents.
The case began a few months ago after a stolen vehicle was recovered in the Kingsville area. The victim in the case purchased what he thought was a legit vehicle posted online. After being stopped in the Kleberg County area, it was discovered the truck was stolen out of the Houston area. The victim, now out $13,000, prompted an investigation by the task force and other Operation Lone Star members.
