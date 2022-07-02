At-home aerial fireworks might be off the table for Wharton County residents, but surrounding cities offer free alternatives to celebrate the Fourth.
Southeast county residents can make a quick stop down U.S. 60 over to Bay City for Freedom Fireworks 2022, Monday July 4 at Le Tulle Park, 1217 Ave. J. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. and opens with food trucks and games. From 7:30-8 p.m. the National Anthem will be played and the event officially opened by the city.
After opening remarks and ceremonies, musician Zac Wilkerson will be preforming from 8-9:30 p.m. before the 9:30 p.m. fireworks show starts.
For folks closer to the southwest, the Palacios Lions Club hosts its’ 73rd annual July 4 celebration at East Bay Park, 2033-201 E. Bay Blvd. July 3-4. Kicking off from 3-9 p.m. on July 3, the event opens with a day of food, vendors and bingo for guests. The next day, the Palacios Boy Scouts will conduct a flag raising ceremony at 11 a.m. before a barbecue beef and brisket lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., either dine in or drive through. Bingo will also run from 3-9 p.m. before 9:30 p.m. fireworks.
The the northwest people can consider hopping on Hwy. 71 to Columbus and celebrating Independence Day with their chamber of commerce on July 4. The Columbus city pool, 102 Legion, will be open and free to swim from 6-9 p.m. before a fireworks display starting at 9:15 p.m. at the Columbus Golf Course, 141 Veterans. Seating will also be available at Memorial Stadium, 130 Legion.
If you’re closer to the northeast corner of Wharton County, the City of Fulshear is hosting its Fulshear Freedom Fest from 6-9:30 p.m. at Fulshear High School. The event will feature food trucks, a musical performance from New Orleans quartet Bag of Donuts and rounding off with a fireworks display.
