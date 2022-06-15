Seven innings usually takes three hours, keeping those innings going can take a lifetime.
Mick “That Ballpark Guy” Barosh has been making sure the diamonds are clean-cut and helping El Campo youngsters play baseball for 35 years.
“I started as a volunteer on the Little League board because I was concerned with safety ... It started off with my son playing tee-ball and I wanted him to have a good place to play,” Barosh said.
The road to baseball wasn’t a straight one. Early innings had Barosh playing support.
“I’ve been a farmer and a musician. I played drums from 75-95 with Texas Pride, I played with the Triumphs for eight years until the pandemic. I was farming with my dad until he passed in ‘97,” he said.
Barosh is a memorable man, between his music and baseball careers, his is a well known name and face.
“Micky has played drums forever, so my earliest recollection was the Barosh Brothers. I remember Silver Wings (a skating rink in El Campo) and seeing the biggest drum set I’ve ever seen and it was Micky. He was like a rock star to us,” former Little League volunteer Brent Bubela said.
While he was playing music, Barosh was plugging along at the baseball diamond in support of his son and for himself. “My son started out with tee-ball and went all the way up to the high school field. It’s therapy for me, I forget everything and can take pride in what I do and hope everyone else appreciates it,” he said.
Evergreen fans of the sport, the Barosh family never misses an opportunity to cheer for the Ricebirds, or whoever is playing.
“My wife (Cheryl Roitsch) and I (have gone) to the state tournament every year since ’93 when El Campo qualified,” Barosh said.
People remember that kind of commitment.
“As I grew up I was doing baseball, I really got to know him (when) I was 13-14 years old. We went to state in ‘93, he’s there all the time ... He’s one of those guys that’s there for the kids. He’s always in the stands,” Bubela said, adding “My oldest will be a senior in high school ...a shortstop. I told my girl that if she had a problem, to call Mick and he’ll fix it.”
That sentiment echoes through in calls to continue helping El Campo baseball. “I know the Little League could use more volunteers,” he said.
Even though he started as a volunteer, Barosh was doing well enough that the Little League Board wanted to compensate him for the effort.
“It was fun because I started out as a volunteer board member, they wanted to start paying me and I couldn’t be a board member and get paid so I stepped down, I took care of seven fields by the American Legion (Post 251 on Armory Road) for 25 years,” he said.
After spending a quarter century at the Little League, Barosh made the move to a slightly larger league, El Campo High School.
“They offered me the job with benefits through the school 10 years ago and I took it,” he said, adding “I take care of all the maintenance for the high school baseball and softball fields, general maintenance and preventative maintenance, fertilizing, weed eating and mowing.”
As the years keep going, Barosh has noticed fewer people coming to Little League games. “It’s harder to make a living now, I can understand that parents and grandparents have trouble coming to games. (But kids) only grow up one time,” he said.
After 35 years, you would be forgiven for thinking retirement might be on the horizon for Barosh. While it might be, it’s far from certain.
“As long as my health is relatively good ... I’ll be here for another few years, I’m 70 and I’ve spent about half my life on the field and it might be time to start slowing down,” Barosh said.
