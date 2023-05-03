With Austin discussing greater involvement in school safety, there are more funds coming to assist with districts security needs.
Having passed the House on April 25, HB 3 seeks to increase the state contribution to local districts by potentially $100 dollars per student with an additional $15,000 for security upgrades. The legislation was co-authored by Wharton County’s District 85 representative Stan Kitzman, R-Bellville.
“If this were to pass, become law and be fully funded yearly, it would potentially generate approximately $315,000 annually. The safety expenses are sporadic and fluctuate. The initial expenses for foyers, walls, A-phones (similar to a video-monitored doorbell) at entrances, secure entrances with electronic unlocking mechanisms, door sensors to monitor propped doors, window film, panic buttons on a new phone system, among other things, have come at a cost,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
El Campo ISD’s local revenue is estimated at $15.1 million this year. The proposed boost would equal slightly more than 2 percent of that local contribution. The state is already projected to contribute $20.3 million to ECISD.
Section six of the proposed legislation would allow school districts to recoup some of the costs of bringing in School Resource Officers by allowing them to apply for federal, state and private support.
“Our district currently has an (agreement) with the sheriff’s office for our SRO ... If we had funding to help, obviously we could spend that money on other needed items ... (Right now our goals are) nothing currently for equipment. (We’re working towards) labeling entrances, finalizing school maps with information for police, (automatic defibrillators), stop the bleed kits, fire extinguishers, etc.,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
When a district is supplied an SRO, the district covers the officer’s salary during the school year and the sheriff’s office or police department pays the rest of the officer’s salary ending in about a 75-25 split overall.
After passing the house, the legislation would need to be approved by the Texas Senate and signed by the governor before taking effect.
