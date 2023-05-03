With Austin discussing greater involvement in school safety, there are more funds coming to assist with districts security needs.

Having passed the House on April 25, HB 3 seeks to increase the state contribution to local districts by potentially $100 dollars per student with an additional $15,000 for security upgrades. The legislation was co-authored by Wharton County’s District 85 representative Stan Kitzman, R-Bellville.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.