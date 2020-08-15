Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
August Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Chevon Monique Hayes, 39, of 3117 E. Alabama, No. 12, in Wharton for injury to an elderly person on June 18. She allegedly closed a door on the wrist of an elderly man.
The indictment notes that this crime took place during the COVID-19 pandemic and requests enhanced punishment because of that fact.
Hayes has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on May 17, 2015 in Harris County.
• Jeremiah Hengeveld, 20, of 480 Sanford in Wharton for robbery on June 19.
Hengeveld has a prior felony conviction for aggravated robbery on Oct. 17, 2019 in Wharton County.
• Hector Hernandez, 39, of 201 W. Mulberry in Wharton for burglary of a habitation on April 20.
Hernandez has a prior felony conviction for assault family violence with a previous conviction on March 8, 2016 in Wharton County.
• Joseph Allen Horta, 45, of 2001 Horn in Bay City for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on June 14.
Horta has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions in Wharton County as well as felony DWI with three or more previous convictions in Matagorda County on March 4, 2010 and Victoria County on May 18, 2010.
• Linda Barrett Howard, 52, of 289 Greendale in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) on June 27. She allegedly used a knife to threaten a man.
• Christi Lee Johnson, 40, of 195 Warner in Bellville for possession of a controlled substance on June 14. She allegedly had less than a gram of Tetrahydrocannabinol Oil, the active ingredient in marijuana.
• Demarcus Deshawn Jones, 23, of 1203 CR 232 in Wharton for theft of a firearm on April 17.
• Michael Lynn Joyce Jr., 21, of 2317 CR 117 in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on March 7. He allegedly had less than a gram of Tetrahydrocannabinol Oil, the active ingredient in marijuana.
• Primitivo Llanes Jr., 47, of 5928 FM 441 North in Hillje for possession of a controlled substance on June 12. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Clyde Hernandez Lopez, 46, of 6616 CR 225 in East Bernard for family violence on June 28. He allegedly used his fist to strike a woman in the face. Lopez has a history of family violence.
The indictment notes that this crime took place during the COVID-19 pandemic and requests enhanced punishment because of that fact.
• Ralph McAfee Jr., 37, of 24343 Piazza in Richmond for family violence with a previous conviction on May 29. He stands accused of throwing a woman to the ground. McAfee has a history of family violence.
McAfee has prior felony convictions for aggravated kidnapping on Feb. 22, 2002 and delivery of a controlled substance on May 14, 2009, both in Wharton County.
• Ruben Moya Medel, 54, of P.O. Box 1257 in Edna for possession of marijuana on May 18. He stands accused of having more than four ounces of the drug.
• Augustine Mendoza Jr., 29, of 9062 FM 441 in Louise for failure to register as a sex offender on June 29. Convicted of sexual assault of a child, he allegedly failed to notify law enforcers of where he was living.
Mendoza has a prior felony conviction for home burglary on Sept. 27, 2016 in Wharton County.
In a separate action, an indictment for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon also was handed down against Mendoza. In that case, he stands accused of using a knife to threaten to do a man harm on May 17.
• Casey Ryan Meyer, 37, of 1000 East Vermont, No. 15202, in McAllen for possession of marijuana, more than 50 pounds, on May 22.
Meyer has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Sept. 8, 2010 and evading arrest on March 13, 2013, both in Hidalgo County.
• Tremain Sentel Mitchell, 40, of 7509 Habermacher in Hungerford for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on June 25. He stands accused of having 4 or more grams of phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP, and less than a gram of methamphetamines within 1,000 feet of Wharton Junior High School, 1120 N. Rusk in Wharton.
