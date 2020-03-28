Be prepared for masks, gloves and possibly gowns on the people coming to help you if you have to call for an ambulance.
The new EMS protocol, EMS Capt. Darlene Giesalhart said, is as much for the public’s protection as for the safety of emergency medical workers.
Those changes, prompted by the global Coronavirus pandemic, include more protective gear for EMTs as well as limits on who can ride with patients in the back of an ambulance.
Anytime a call comes into the 9-1-1 system, dispatchers will be asking a series of questions designed to determine if the soon-to-be patient has any COVID-19 symptoms or possible exposure.
“We’re not going into the homes,” Giesalhart said. “We’re asking them to come out. But nothing has changed, we’re just doing what we can to protect ourselves and the community.”
EMTs, when possible, are following social distancing recommendations, staying six feet away from patients until contact treatment is needed.
People concerned that they may have COVID-19 symptoms like a fever, cough and shortness of breath should first call their doctor unless they believe they are in a life-threatening condition.
Overall EMS ambulance call volume is down.
“People are staying home (based on government recommendations) ... I hope it stays that way,” Giesalhart said. “It’s actually been 24 hours without a call.”
The department answered 92 medical calls and 20 trauma calls through March 23, in comparison to 102 medical calls and 20 trauma calls during the first 23 days in February.
Per new city restrictions: only the patient will be allowed in the ambulance unless it is a child. In that case, one adult will be allowed to come along.
