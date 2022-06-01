After almost four decades in Louise ISD and nearly three as an administrator, Donna Kutac is retiring from her role as Louise High School principal.
Kutac certified her last round of diplomas at Louise’s graduation last Thursday. She had nothing but kind words for the 2022 graduating class. “This is one class I’ll never forget,” she said.
She got her start elsewhere before making the 20-mile move to Louise
“My first year of teaching was in Wharton on Canton Street, which isn’t even there anymore. I taught sixth grade science and then I came to third grade here,” Kutac said.
She spent eight years as a teacher before making the move to administration. “I started back when I was pregnant with my second son and worked through three years and for my masters - I finished right before I was pregnant with my third- in ’91. In ’92 my second was born and I got my first principal job in June of ’94 at the Louise elementary school,” she said, adding “I went from elementary to elementary and junior high … around ’08 I got junior high … I’ve been high school principal since ’12.”
Her staff and students have nothing but praise for the administrator.
“She is a terrific leader. She cares about the teachers and students with her whole heart,” Louise high school teacher Keri Jones said, adding “I have enjoyed working with her and will miss her.”
Kutac worked with students to help foster the positive attitudes at Louise High School.
She believes in a mutual respect that she built with her classes. Granting privileges as student earn them.
“The kids can get their food and eat in the hall, they can microwave their food or use a teacher’s microwave. The deal is that you have to clean up what you eat, or I’ll ban you from doing it for a week. I think I’ve only done that twice in 11 years. It’s that respect,” Kutac said.
That style has impressed higher administration at Louise.
“She’s very talented, compassionate and giving. She’s a good person that cares about kids and wants to see all our kids graduate and follow rules,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said Friday, adding “I think one of the things that impresses most about her is that she’s willing to make difficult decisions even when they cost her personally, she doesn’t waver, she’s strong. She cares about her teachers and holds them accountable, students and the superintendent too.”
One of Kutac’s daughters, now a teacher at Louise, remembers school with a parent as a principal. “We spent basically our whole childhood at the school. It was fun during the summers, all the teachers had their furniture pulled out and me and my siblings played hide and seek in the hallway with the other teacher’s kids, it was fun. We’d have rolling chair races, as long as we mostly behaved and didn’t break anything she was OK with us having fun,” Louise teacher Kelsi Cornelius said, adding “I will tell you it is very bittersweet. I’ve always had my mom here, to pop in and talk with her. I’m excited for her and I know she’s excited for the next stage of her life.”
After retirement, Kutac plans to stay involved in the Louise community. “We own the Rustic Chandelier. Louise usually hosts the prom there, they had the ball there last year. They’re going to continue to have (prom) there. I have said I will help Katrese or anybody with anything they need help with,” Kutac said.
Katrese Skinner, El Campo High School debate and history teacher, will be filling Kutac’s role as LHS principal at the beginning of the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
Former student Sara Raska recalled, “We had a dance class in our music class and Donna was our fifth grade music teacher. She played polka and waltzes and taught us how to dance. It’s one of those things you don’t hear about except in a small school,” Raska graduated class of 2000.
One of the students in Kutac’s first class Sara Autenrieth, Class of 1998, had nothing but positive things to say about her former teacher.
“She’s just really an awesome person inside and out, no one stays in education for 35+ years if they don’t love kids. Everyone I know that had her as a teacher or principal walked away blessed. You can’t think about Louise schools without thinking of Mrs. Kutac, she has a big place in the hearts of many,” Sara Autenrieth said.
