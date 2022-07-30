Rail Warehouse Proposed Map

A long-in-the-making proposed rail-supported warehouse facility on El Campo’s east side may take quite a bit longer to develop, but, officials say, there’s still a good chance it will happen.

“The impetus is there, it’s getting all those pieces going in the right direction,” City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson told Council Monday. The odds, she added, are, “90 percent it’s going to happen.”

