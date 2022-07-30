A long-in-the-making proposed rail-supported warehouse facility on El Campo’s east side may take quite a bit longer to develop, but, officials say, there’s still a good chance it will happen.
“The impetus is there, it’s getting all those pieces going in the right direction,” City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson told Council Monday. The odds, she added, are, “90 percent it’s going to happen.”
Developers Stonemont Financial Group, Ridgeline Property Group and NAI Partners want to put a 540-acre railroad-supported warehouse development at the intersection of CR 421 and U.S. 59.
The project, dubbed the Southwest International Business Park, was first announced more than six years ago and was annexed into El Campo in 2019 as part of the initial development agreement.
A July 21 email from Stonemont Senior Vice President Josh Wheeler to El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek says design work continues and puts site clearing “still on schedule for the end of the year.”
For the park to become operational, however, it will need utilities, roads, rail spurs and power. No construction efforts have started in any of these areas.
A staff meeting with Stonemont placed construction around May of 2023, Sladek said, but added. “They were presenting a time line that I’m sure is shifting.”
The city has a development agreement in place through 2025 which requires project updates every six months. The city has provided $397,500 in engineering for water and sewer lines and the CDC has approved $3 million to help with infrastructure costs. These dollars are on hold until the work gets under way.
Hundreds of jobs should come when the development is finally built.
Construction had been planned in early 2020, but stalled when the COVID-19 pandemic struck U.S. shores.
Before then, Vitro Chemicals, a subsidiary of Vitro, one of the world’s largest glass manufacturers, had been announced as a tenant.
Interest in the park from possible tenants is still strong, according to Gibson.
A Public Improvement District was created by the City of El Campo to allow park developers to charge their tenants a tax-like fee between 60 cents and $1.20 per $100 in taxable value to pay for rail lines, water service and other park infrastructure as it comes to fruition.
It’s unknown, however, what role the $31 billion sale of Kansas City Southern Railways to Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will play in the park’s development.
Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are reportedly opposing the merger citing concerns over increased rail traffic through their state during Surface Transportation Board hearings on the proposed merger.
The STB will hold public hearings Sept. 28 - 30 in Washington, D. C. on the merger.
Canadian Pacific closed on a $31 billion deal to acquire KC Southern in December but must win approval of the regulator to merge operations of the two smallest Class I railroads. STB approval is required for the two rail companies to formally merge.
If approved, the merged company’s trackage would run from Canada to Mexico and from the East to West coasts of the United States vastly expanding the initial plan to bring goods from western Mexico ports to the mid and northeast United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.