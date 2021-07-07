El Campo police tracked down one of the men they believe responsible for a November 2020 Bluebonnet Lane shooting which injured two people and endangered a small child inside the home.
About 20 shots struck the home following a domestic dispute on Nov. 18, 2020, penetrating walls around 6 a.m. on a Wednesday morning.
“A small child was inside the house, and the whole area is surrounded by other residents,” El Campo Police Detective Jennifer Mican told the newspaper during initial coverage, adding that somehow no bullets struck other units in the housing development.
Shell casings from multiple firearms were recovered.
“It appears the suspects came to the house to confront one of the occupants staying in the house and shots ensued,” Mican said after the incident.
El Campo police reportedly issued warrants for three individuals, but opted not to identify them.
Sunday, they found one.
Christopher Daniel Garcia, 19, of 711 Market was arrested without incident at his home at 8:05 a.m. Sunday, July 5 on warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a single count of endangering a child – placing the child in imminent danger of serious bodily injury.
“He was identified by the other people involved in this incident,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said Tuesday.
Taken to the Wharton County Jail, Garcia posted $45,000 in bonds and was released the next afternoon.
Additional information on the case was not available by press time.
