The Louise ISD school board will swear in three new members at its next meeting, with only one incumbent trustee returning after Tuesday’s election.
Farmer Chad Hajovsky won the Position 2 spot, vacated by board Vice President Alfred Ochoa Jr., against El Campo Police officer Sonny Gonzalez. Hajovsky earned 641 votes, and Gonzalez collected 409.
“I am thankful for the support the community has shown in electing me as a member on the school board,” Hajovsky said. “I intend to make the best decisions that will have the most positive outcome for our students and faculty at Louise ISD.”
LISD Secretary Pro Tem Amanda Cox was re-elected to Position 5 against challenger and electrical contractor Eldon Penner, earning 551 votes versus Penner’s 458.
Cox was the only incumbent in this election who retained her spot on the board. She joined the school board in 2018.
“I am so grateful for the Louise citizens that put their trust in me,” Cox said. “I’m proud to be a part of LISD. I’m excited for 2021 and getting to know our new board members at the meeting.”
Air conditioning technician Stephen Lutringer bested incumbent and School Board President Linda Alderson, winning Position 6 with 702 votes against Alderson’s 336.
“I feel honored to have the support of the community behind me,” Lutringer said. “I intend to review resources and learn everything I can about my new role as a school board member so I can make the best decisions for the students, staff, and community.”
Business owner Ricky Wendel secured Position 7 with 581 votes, defeating incumbent Jay Heard, who earned 464 votes. Heard served on the board since 1998.
Wendel did not respond to the Leader-News’ request for comment before press time.
A new board president and vice president will be selected after the new trustees are sworn in at the next board meeting on Nov. 12.
LISD trustee terms last four years, and a board election is held every two years. Board positions held by Secretary Mark Bain, Marco Munos and Chris Faas, will be under election in 2022.
Other items on Thursday’s agenda include:
• Trustees will discuss, and possibly set, new goals for Superintendent Garth Oliver for the 2020-2021 school year.
• The board will consider accepting a donation of laptops worth $16,000 for LISD.
• Retention incentives for faculty and staff at LISD will be discussed. Before the start of the school year, the district opted to give employees these incentives since pay raises were not awarded this year.
LISD trustees will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 in the Louise ISD building, 408 Second.
