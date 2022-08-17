Sales tax rebates give boost to economy

Local shoppers in El Campo, Wharton and East Bernard helped boost municipal revenues this month one purchase at a time. A lack of retail in unincorporated Wharton County, however, caused shortfalls in anticipated governmental funds there.

The state comptroller’s office transfers sales tax rebates to all four taxing entities each month, a 1.5 percent “cut” per dollar on taxable sales for each municipality and .5 percent for the county. This month’s rebates reflect purchases made in June.

