Parents of Louise ISD students who do not receive free/reduced lunch need to budget a few extra pennies each day for school meals in 2019-2020.
The LISD board of trustees voted to increase meal prices at the July meeting to keep up with food cost increases, according to Superintendent Garth Oliver.
“We don’t make a profit, but we don’t want to lose money, either,” he said.
The district’s business manager and cafeteria manager sat down to put pen to paper to decide what it costs to provide a meal, Oliver said.
It was decided that breakfast for Kindergarten through 12th grade students would increase by 15 cents from $1.60 to $1.75 while the reduced price remains at 30 cents.
Lunch for K-8 students went up 10 cents from $2.90 to $3.
The reduced price remains at 40 cents.
Lunch for high school students, grades 9-12, also went up 10 cents from $3 to $3.10. The reduced price remains at 40 cents.
Pre-K student breakfast and lunch will remain free, in accordance with state law.
Adult breakfast remains at $2.05.
Employee lunches remain at $4. That price is the same for adult visitors.
