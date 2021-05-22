While the Texas summer temperatures aren’t ideal for people trying to avoid a sweat, they are needed for some Wharton County crops which suffered damage after this week’s rains.
“If we can dry out, I think we’ll be fine,” AgriLife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
Rain began pouring in Wharton County on Tuesday night and continued in waves through the week. As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the five- day rainfall totals for El Campo, Wharton, Lane City and East Bernard were 7.24, 5.79, 6.66 and 4.72 inches respectively, according to the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
“I think, so far, there has been very little bad damage except in very low areas,” United Ag General Manager Jimmy Roppolo said.
Cotton plants, which grow fairly low to the ground, likely suffered the most out of Wharton County crops. Farmers will be checking on their plants during the coming days, which could have been submerged during the flooding.
“Some cotton has been underwater on the low end of the fields, but all in all, I think most will (be) OK,” Roppolo said. “The moisture was much needed, but not that much moisture.”
Some fields hold more water than others, Bowen said, so the damage will likely vary per field. For cotton to do well going forward, dry weather in June will be needed.
“In the meantime, we’ll get that water off as fast as we can,” Bowen added.
The storm was a little premature for a lot of rice fields. Flooding fields is a part of the rice growing process, however, it was a little early to do so for many local producers.
“With that much rain, the levees take on some pressure and they wash out ... During the flood stage, essentially (storms) are free water, but the fields aren’t quite ready for full flood,” Bowen said.
Some rice producers in the area haven’t planted their fields yet, Bowen said, so they’ll likely be delayed due to the recent weather. In the coming weeks, producers will likely be contacting their crop insurance agents.
Statewide, the most active planting dates for these crops falls from March 23 to April 26 and April 8 to June 7, respectively, according to state data. Harvesting for rice and cotton will begin in the summer; across Texas, the most active harvesting dates are between Aug. 7 - Sept. 4 for rice and between Sept. 13 and Dec. 21 for cotton.
One of the earliest local crops to be planted, corn was among the crops to fare the best this week.
“The corn was really needing water, and some farmers were starting to irrigate, so this rain helped the corn and grain sorghum a lot,” Roppolo said.
Local corn and grain sorghum producers began planting in early and Mid March after a brief delay from the February freeze. Statewide, peak planting time for grain sorghum is March 11 - June 15 and the highest corn planting peak falls between March 8 - May 7, according to state data.
The corn plants are in the process of pollination, which isn’t easily interrupted by rain.
“Corn pollen has a low chance of being washed off the silks during a rainstorm, because little to no pollen is shed when the pasture is wet,” Bowen said. “Also, the silks are covered with a fine, sticky hair which helps to catch kernels of pollen grains from the corn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.