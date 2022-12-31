It was a star studded Christmas in Austin as the grandson of a local luminary and El Campo’s mayor rubbed elbows at the Governor’s mansion.
Matthew Benavidez, grandson of Medal of Honor recipient Roy Benavidez, used his plus one at the Governor’s Christmas Party in Austin to bring El Campo Mayor Chris and his wife, Carol Barbee to meet Governor Abbott.
“The governor has an annual Christmas party for the staff and we can invite anyone, friends and family. My family has always been friends with the Barbee’s, and Chris has always been an inspiration to me, so I invited them to the event and got to introduce them to the governor,” Benavidez said, adding “I think he was just as excited to see the dogs as he was to meet the Governor.”
“Two of the hosts were the Abbott’s Golden Retrievers, Peaches and Pancake. The dogs have free reign of the mansion and grounds within the fenced area,” Mayor Barbee said.
This wasn’t the first time El Campo’s first family visited the mansion.
“This was the third time Carol and I have attended a social (gathering) at the Governor’s Mansion, The first time, Mark White was governor, the second time, George W. Bush was governor,” Barbee said.
Benavidez got his foot in the door after interning for Greg Abbott’s campaign.
“In Spring 2019, I applied to be a campaign intern for Greg Abbott, I interviewed and was chosen for the internship in Summer 2019. There were prizes for interns ... If we registered a enough people to vote, we’d win a prize and I was determined to win the top prize. Which was attending the Governor’s Christmas party in 2019. I became the deputy registrar, in several counties, because I wanted to go above and beyond. I wanted to help people register to vote. I blew it out of the water and the campaign loved it,” Benavidez said.
After stepping away from politics, Benavidez stayed in touch with the office and eventually was offered a position.
“I stayed in contact with the campaign and worked with them on and off for the last couple years. While I was working one of the individuals (in his office) asked me if I was interested in a job opening in the Governor’s Office and I accepted. I work as an administrative assistant in the Governor’s appointment office,” Benavidez said.
