Pleasure To Meet You

El Campo Mayor Chris Barbee shakes hand with Texas Governor Greg Abbott alongside Carol Barbee, (l-r) at the Governor’s 2022 Christmas Party in Austin.

It was a star studded Christmas in Austin as the grandson of a local luminary and El Campo’s mayor rubbed elbows at the Governor’s mansion.

Matthew Benavidez, grandson of Medal of Honor recipient Roy Benavidez, used his plus one at the Governor’s Christmas Party in Austin to bring El Campo Mayor Chris and his wife, Carol Barbee to meet Governor Abbott.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.