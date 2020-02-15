A former El Campo city manager has joined the race for an at-large seat on council, making it a five-way contest as of presstime.
With her declaration to run, Mindi Snyder will face incumbent Chris Barbee, her former employee turned boss when he was elected to his current post; incumbent Philip Miller, a former county commissioner; Alicia Aguilar, a two-time unsuccessful council candidate; and political newcomer Eugene Bustamante, a retired El Campo volunteer firefighter.
With a proposed charter also on the upcoming ballot, any one of these candidates has a serious chance of becoming El Campo’s next mayor – if they collect the most votes.
If voters say yes, the charter should be changed to make the top vote-getter in the at-large race the mayor and the second most vote-getter the mayor pro tem, it will start with the May’s winners.
Only appointed incumbent Anisa Longoria Vasquez had filed for the District 1 council post as of presstime. She’s running for the one-year term left over when Jeff Allgayer resigned in January.
The filing period continued to 5 p.m. Friday. Look to the Leader-News Facebook page and next week’s edition for coverage of any last minute contestants.
El Campo School District
Board Positions 6 and 7 expire in May with only one candidate filing per post as of press time.
In Position 6, incumbent Anthony Dorotik, currently the board vice president, has filed for re-election, seeking a third term.
In Position 7, Susan Nohavitza, a retired ECISD teacher and educational diagnostician, has filed for office. Incumbent Kevin Wied has announced he will not seek an additional term.
An El Campo ISD trustee serves a three-year term.
The Louise school district, because it does not fall in an incorporated area, holds its elections during the November cycle.
Wharton County Junior College
The junior college has three positions up for contention this year, but only one was challenged as of presstime.
Incumbents Amy Rod (Position 4) and Ann Hundl (Position 3) currently have not opponents.
In Position 8, Edee Sinclair will be challenged by Sue Zanne Williamson Urbis.
Isaacson Municipal
Utility District
Three seats are open in the district with only two candidates currently filed. Incumbents Collette Popp and Marc Welfel have filed. The remaining seat has no incumbent with previous board member Loida Sanchez resigning.
------------
The filing period for the at-large city post, the unexpired term in the District 1 council position as well as El Campo ISD, junior college and Isaacson Municipal Utility District seats continued to 5 p.m. Friday. Look to the Leader-News Facebook page and next week’s edition for coverage of any last minute contestants.
Early voting will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 - 24 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 27 and 28.
Election day is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at El Campo’s Wharton County Public Library, 200 W. Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.