The battle against blight, city officials say, isn’t one that will be won in a day, a year or even five years.
Instead, the effort involves slowly requiring property owners to either repair or remove building or other property issues that have long been neglected, sometimes for decades.
It’s going to take a comprehensive approach, according to El Campo Planning Director Jai McBride.
“Currently, the only tool the city has in remedying blight is enforcement. Although enforcement is a great tool, enforcement alone will not get us to where we need to be. A comprehensive approach includes establishing a vision, funding, staff capacity, the right codes in place and enforcement,” she said.
There are no losses, McBride says, adding that after reviewing the same properties two years after the initiative started, many still have unrepaired facades, piles of debris or open doorways.
These aren’t hard to spot. Just take a drive along the length of Jackson or Mechanic streets, or peer into the side streets along the way.
“I think it’s important that we highlight our success stories. A few properties along our corridors have come into compliance with city codes and several others are in the process of coming into compliance. Therefore, I won’t label any efforts toward this program as a failure,” she said.
Two years ago, now former Mayor Randy Collins started his last term declaring a war on blight and establishing a committee to address issues.
Within the last two months, ordinances have been passed to put what McBride calls “teeth” into the fight.
Thus far, however, changes have been small.
City reports count weedy lot control among the wins although that program has been in place for decades.
One stance is changing, however, McBride said; the decades-long Inspections Department policy of only responding to complaints when it came to issues like blight.
“The city does have only one Code Enforcement Officer who doubles as a permit clerk. However, we are not only reactive to issues, the department is extremely proactive,” McBride said.
Most actions, she added, start with staff identifying a problem.
But the public plays a vital role, McBride said.
“The city also welcomes public participation in this effort ... A successful Blight Program is not just enforcement. A Comprehensive approach includes many layers and tools including public education, ensuring that the appropriate codes are in place, allocating blight-related funding, implementing a loan/grants program, implementing an incentive program, land use planning, etc.”
Ultimately, it will take a bigger staff and more dollars.
In the interim, the city has approve a utility round up program to add up to $20,000 in funding for the fight.
More plans will be forthcoming, McBride said, adding it’s a long-term fight. “The city will continuously evolve. Therefore, the need to change, replace, create, revise, or implement ordinances will always be a necessity,” McBride said.
