The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of its deputies who died from an undisclosed medical condition Monday morning.
Deputy Raul “Roy” Gomez of Wharton died Monday morning after being hospitalized for medical issues he had been battling for the last several weeks. Department leaders did not know whether Gomez’ death was linked to COVID-19.
“We’re not sure,” Sgt. Scott Grosser said. “He had some sort of medical issues going on and he was hospitalized.”
Gomez joined WCSO as a correctional officer in 2008 before working his way up to patrol duty.
He would always help out in whatever ways he was needed, Grosser said.
“He was really a great guy,” he added. “He was a valuable part of our team. He got along well with everybody. He was a hard worker. He was dedicated. He was dedicated to his family and to this department.”
Gomez was married and had two children.
In 2018, Gomez served on the office’s emergency response team, according to a social media post from WCSO. Most recently, Gomez supervised maintenance at the county jail.
“It’s very hard on us right now,” Grosser said. “It’s a rough time.”
Funeral information for Deputy Gomez was pending as of press time.
