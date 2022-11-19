Louise board buys panic buttons

Louise administrators are looking to personalize panic buttons as a layer of security for the Louise campuses.
Louise trustees unanimously chose to purchase a portable panic button system from Centegix, an Atlanta Ga. security firm.
Louise administrators are looking to personalize panic buttons as a layer of security for the Louise campuses.
Louise trustees unanimously chose to purchase a portable panic button system from Centegix, an Atlanta Ga. security firm.
The district would spend either $43,400 for a three-year contract or $67,400 for a five-year contract and each district employee would receive a mobile panic button that could alert law enforcement and/or call a campus lock-down if the employee was alerted to a security threat.
As the purchase will be made with a state security grant the district is applying for, the exact contract has yet to be determined.
“It depends on the grant. If we can do five then we will do five. If not. Three,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
