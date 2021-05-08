El Campo ISD leaders named their entire faculty as “teacher of the year” in light of the hard work everyone put forth during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, also honoring school employees who have devoted decades to their educational careers.
Teachers and retirees for the 2020-2021 and the 2019-2020 school year were celebrated collectively at the annual ECISD Employee Appreciation banquet at the El Campo Civic Center Wednesday night. Last year’s award-earners were honored at this year’s banquet because an event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The event is sponsored by the El Campo Rotary Club. Members of the school board, Rotary, community and school employees and their families were in attendance. City Mayor Chris Barbee read a proclamation on behalf of the city council in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.
“Thank you teachers and support staff, anyone who has anything to do with El Campo ISD and St. Philip’s school,” Barbee said. “We certainly appreciate you for what you do.”
A meal of street tacos, chips and dip and guests’ choice of a cinnamon chocolate cake or key lime tart dessert was provided by the El Campo High School culinary students. The ECHS Anchor Club greeted guests as they entered the venue.
Retiring and retired teachers and district faculty were given glass award statues as the principal of their respective campus read a blurb about the honoree’s teaching career and plans for retirement. Examples of popular retirement activities included gardening, working on family business ventures and plain old relaxation.
Retiring ECISD employees honored at the banquet for the 2020-2021 school year are:
• Myatt Elementary: Misti Lutringer, kindergarten teacher.
• Hutchins Elementary: Patricia Leopold, aide.
• Northside Elementary: Suzanne Brandl, reading teacher; Debbie Mondane, communication facilitator; Lynda Pena, aide; and Stacey Vesely, librarian.
• El Campo Middle School: Raymond Wilsher, reading teacher.
• El Campo High School: Clara Baker, at-risk coordinator; Wayne Condra, athletic director; Brenda Dornak, college prep/English teacher; Tammy May, dance teacher; and Bruno Novosad, math teacher.
• Special Education: Mary “Putt” Orr, diagnostician.
• District: Jeanette Hunter, information management coordinator.
Retiring employees for 2019-2020 are:
• Myatt: Sherry Pietsch.
• Hutchins: Jackie Condra, Renee Gwosdz, Daphne Hensley, Donna Hicks, Pam Hubenak, Shirley McMahan and Sally Resendez.
• Northside: Amy Bridges and Tracy Salyer.
• ECMS: Sharon Easter, Lynn Lamberth, Nancy Pasak and Kim Wilson.
• ECHS: Pam Hunt, Sara Kahla, Veronica Marek, Richard Nava, Robert Nastoupil, Cecilia Polasek and Mark Van Gorp.
• SpEd: Sherylynn Krenek.
Faculty who have worked in education for five years or more were also honored with an inscribed pin, presented by Superintendent Bob Callaghan.
Employees honored for 40 years in education are:
• 2020-2021: Eugene Rab, general maintenance.
• 2019-2020: Elma Escobar, migrant clerk; and Diana Matula, history teacher.
For 35 years:
• 2020-2021: Linda Thurmond, vision teacher.
• 2019-2020: Ardis Bacak, instructional aide; and Clara Baker.
For 30 years:
• 2020-2021: Camie Berglund, English/reading teacher; Lou Naiser, aide; and Mary Orr.
• 2019-2020: Deborah Chappell, music teacher; Daphne Hensley, third grade teacher; Sandra Howard, aide; Tana Martin, district test coordinator; Shirley McMahan, instructional aide; Vanessa Rod, reading teacher; Brenda Tomanek, instrucal coach; Alice Villarreal, instructional aide; and Cindy Witcher, counselor.
For 25 years:
• 2020-2021: Deborah Garza, Natalie Gwosdz, Donna Korenek, Thomas Krenek, Lilette Ilse, Pamela Krpec, Helen O’Canas, Terry Rab and Robin Whitley.
• 2019-2020: Kimberly Couvillion, Mark Freeman, Suzanne Gaines and Mark Van Gorp.
For 20 years:
• 2020-2021: Jeff Balcar, Pamela Banks, Stephanie Cortez and Alfred Pavlu.
• 2019-2020: Connie Beyer, Susan Biskup, Suzanne Brandl, Summer Dorotik, Alberta Falcon, Barbara Hlavaty, Kelli Jones, Lynn Lamberth, Kyle Poenitzch, Rebecca Popp, Steve Saenz, Joyce Svetlik, Stacie Williamson and Polly Wilkins.
For 15 years:
• 2020-2021: Cassie Clark, Lizabeth Conrad, Jennifer Haas, Deanna Herrmann, Lashelle Hlavaty, Kristin Holton, Kendra Janik, Stephenie Jensen, Dollie Phillips, Deborah Reeves, Laura Prihoda, Terri Quinn and Artisha Washington.
• 2019-2020: Delores Cadriel, Maricela Castro, Jacqueline Condra, Sylvia Hogan, Herman Mauch, Marissa McCoy, Laura Motal, Lindsey Poenitzsch and Pamela Skalicky.
For 10 years:
• 2020-2021: Stacey Amestoy, Bianca Barrera, Donna Dippell, Delfina Figueroa, Robert Halamicek, Sharon “Kathy” Malik, Janel Marcial and Cynthia Washington.
• 2019-2020: Monica Alamia, Joetta Biggerstaff, Amy Bridges, Jody Cerny, Monica Chumchal, Rachel Dluhos, Shanna Evans, Craig George, Megan House, Alice Johnson-Barron, Natasha Krenek, Debbie Mondane, Claudia Nunez, Shawn Peters, Jennifer Savino and Lanise Williams.
For five years:
• 2020-2021: Amy Bailey, Maria Baray, Glenna Bechdol, Kristen Brown, Annie Cash, Gabriel Cavazos, Christina Diamond, Meagan Dorris, Lindsay Duran, James Farrar, Shaina Freese, Kelley Garner, Rosa Garza, Meghan Kallina, Marguerite Krenek, Megan Labay and Jennifer Lopez.
• 2019-2020: Adam Ardner, Amy Bosse, Elizabeth Brown, Doris Cadriel, Courtney Capak, Ashley Cruz, Mark Dominguez, Sharon Easter, Courtney Francis, Diane F. Garcia, Adriana Hernandez, Cynthia Hooper, Matilda Juarez-Gonzalez, Debbie Koudela, Tere Lauritsen, Meredith Martin, Tyler Nguyen, Monica Ott, Kimberly Reck, Sally Rosalez, Rosie Rosenquest, Dalia Soto, Taryn Staff, Christina Taylor, Veronica Tijerina, Dolores Trevino, Cortney Weatherford and Cassandra Wilson.
