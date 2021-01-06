Seeking improved Internet connection among El Campo ISD campuses, school district officials commissioned local tech company YK Communications to install a private underground cable network, which is currently under construction.
In the works since 2019, a new fiber optic network has already been installed at select district campuses. The network is designed to improve the district’s Internet reliability and prevent service disruptions, according to YK Communications General Manager Bill Rakowitz.
“When all of the campuses are connected with fiber optic infrastructure, the district will have the ability to send Internet, phone, video, video conferencing, security monitoring, alarm monitoring and more from any campus to any campus using the fiber optic network.”
The new system has been installed at the ECISD elementary schools, high school, administration building and resource center. While campuses were closed for Christmas break, YK Communications workers are installing and burying fiber optic network cabling at El Campo Middle School, the ECISD maintenance building, transportation building and the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program school.
This is the second phase of the project, which is scheduled to be completed by March, 2021.
“We are pleased to once again partner with YK Communications in order to complete this important project,” ECISD Tech Director Turk Krenek said. “A consistent fiber connection between our campuses is critical.”
The ECISD network will be separate from YK Communications’ Internet network. This is designed to give ECISD’s network more bandwidth, or the amount of information that can pass through the network at one time, than the district previously had and to prevent Internet service interruptions, according to Rakowitz.
“A buried fiber optic network provides the most storm proof network possible to keep the schools’ network functional even under the most severe weather conditions.”
YK Communications has been installing fiber optic cable systems since 1983, and ECISD is one of four school districts the company has worked with.
“While residential and small business services make up the majority of our customer base, we are very excited to work with customers on large and complicated network projects,” Rakowitz said.
