Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Jesus Cantero, 22, of 309 E. Watt in El Campo for obstruction of retaliation. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Oct. 2, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Cantero to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 120 hours community service and write a letter of apology.
The sentence runs concurrently with a misdemeanor resisting arrest, according to the plea.
The conviction won’t be held against Cantero if he is able to complete all terms.
• Abryanna Lynn Cardoza, 20, of 802 Grace in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to six months in jail for the Jan. 17 crime with credit for the full jail time already served.
• Jakob Tyler Gentry, 18, of 1411 E. Boling Hwy. in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the Nov. 21, 2019 crime. The judge also fined Gentry $500, ordered him to perform 100 hours community service and obtain counseling.
A possession of marijuana charge was sent aside, but Gentry was required to plead guilty to misdemeanor criminal trespassing.
• Amanda Michelle Miller, 38, of 2410 Hanston Court in Pearland for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on two years deferred probation for the Sept. 4, 2018 crime. The judge also required Miller to perform 50 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Mary Olivo, 46, of 1404 Mary Ann Lane in Conroe for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was placed on five years deferred probation for the Dec. 28, 2019 crime on the grounds she serve 45 days in county jail. The judge also ordered Olivo to perform 100 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
Olivo received credit for the full time served.
• Augustin Escobedo Paniagua, 38, of 608 College in El Campo for harassment, a Class B misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 180 days in county jail for the April 21, 2018 crime.
Paniagua received credit for the full time already served.
• Devan Rae Rodgers, 23, of 692 CR 149 in Boling for possession of a dangerous drug, a Class A misdemeanor. Rodgers was placed on two years deferred probation for the May 29, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Rodgers to perform 80 hours community service and pay a $300 fine.
• Julio Lopez Ronquillo Jr., 46, of 1414 Jennie in El Campo for aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon. He was placed on four years probation for the March 17, 2019 offense. The judge also ordered Ronquillo to take an anger management class, avoid contact with the victim and pay a $500 fine.
• Kobie Latray Washington, 42, of 1415 Bear Bottom in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on three years probation for the Nov. 25, 2019 offense. The judge ordered Washington to perform 400 hours community service and obtain counseling.
Revocations
Jessie Johnson Jr., 37, of 4028 Niels in Simonton for assault causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor. His probation was revoked and he was sentenced to 65 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served. The judge also ordered Johnson to pay $646 restitution.
Christopher Earl Parson, 34, of 503 Lundy in El Campo for evading arrest with a previous conviction. His probation for the March 21, 2019 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to four years in prison.
Parson received credit for 331 days already served.
• Hector Perez, 26, of 805 Cotton in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. His convictions for the Feb. 28 and March 28, 2017 crimes were adjudicated and he was sentenced to 71 days in county jail with credit for the full time served.
