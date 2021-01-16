About 100 individuals applied for the open El Campo ISD athletics director position since it opened at the end of December, and district leaders hope to cut down the trove of applicants to around five before interviews begin next week.
The job posting closed Jan. 14, with applications from ECISD staff and outside candidates welcome.
An ideal candidate for the position would be adept at creating athletic strategies for the teams, managing budgets and staff and communicating with parents, students and teachers, according to the job posting.
A Texas teaching certificate and knowledge of UIL athletics regulations is required. The listed salary range for the job is $87,000 to $120,000 annually, and a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree and at least three years prior experience as a head coach at a 4A, 5A or 6A district is preferred.
The interview process will likely begin Jan. 19 and conclude around Jan. 22. Superintendent Bob Callaghan hopes to have a recommendation for the ECISD school board to consider at its Jan. 26 regular meeting.
Select applicants will be interviewed in the coming week by a six-member committee – made up of Callaghan, El Campo High School Principal Demetric Wells, Board President James Russell, parent Crystal Matlock, former coach Bob Gillis and City Attorney Ronny Collins.
Whoever is ultimately hired will be replacing Coach Wayne Condra, who announced his retirement in December.
ECISD leaders are also in the process of hiring a new assistant principal for Hutchins Elementary. The new hire will replace Kyle Poenitzsch, who was named principal of El Campo Middle School in November.
Applications for the assistant principal position were collected until the end of December, with a hiring committee created around Jan. 4. Interviews will begin on Jan. 19, and the final decision will be up to Hutchins Principal Elizabeth Tupa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.