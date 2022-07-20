Metal detectors might be on their way to Louise ISD.
The trustees agreed Monday to bring in a consultant from KLC Video Surveillance of Texarkana for a presentation on installing metal detectors on the Louise campus.
“There would be one at the entrance to the junior high and one at the high school,” Board President Mark Bain said.
The district was quoted around $14,000 for each detector. Data coordinator Brady Peterson also mentioned the possibility of key cards to secure campus doors, but trustees took no action.
The board voted 4-0 to replace the Louise library flooring with carpet squares for $13,924, and the flooring in the high school office building for $9,651.
Carpet flooring was reportedly installed in the early 90’s and was showing signs of wear and tear.
The board summarily rejected the $2,200 sub-proposal expense to move furniture from the high school office to allow re-carpeting to take place. “We can do that in house, I can get a couple guys to help with that,” Bain said.
Trustees voted unanimously to continue contracting district services through Region 3, approving the $46,000 expense for services including: Gifted and Talented material, Title 1 and 3 - Low income and English language learning students- as well as nursing services for the 2022-23 school year.
The bare quorum for a Louise ISD board meeting was met with Mark Bain, Amanda Cox, Marco Munoz and Stephen Lutringer in attendance, with the meeting being held by Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Pam Wagner due to an unexpected illness from Superintendent Garth Oliver.
