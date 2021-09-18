The 14th annual Louise/Hillje Chamber of Commerce Fall Festival and barbecue cook-off will go on as planned next week at The Mill.
Despite a lower than usual vendor turnout and cook-off sign up, the chamber decided Monday to still have the festival.
“We almost had to cancel the festival, but ultimately enough people signed up for everything, so we decided to just run with it,” Louise Chamber President Liz Lovejoy said. “We want to get back to normal, and this is a little part of that normal.”
The festival is in its 14th year of celebrating the beginning of fall with food, family fun and music.
The celebration begins on Friday, Sept. 24, with a cook-off and will continue the next day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Festival vendors include crafts, jewelry, food and exports.
New cook-off events include an age 8-18 kebab contest and an all age rib eye contest.
There will be a pumpkin decorating contest with drop-off beginning at 11:30 a.m., live music from Adriana Live on Friday and a DJ on Saturday night.
The music events will be from 7-11 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday night.
