The El Campo Ricebird football team is not the only one aiming for glory this fall. High school academic teams have also received recognition for their efforts this month.
El Campo High School took top honors at the Region 3 UIL Congress meet this week. The event, hosted by ECISD, ultimately ended with the Ricebirds as Division 4A champions.
“Great job to all the students who participated in the competition,” El Campo ISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said. “Coach Katrice Skinner deserves a special thank you for her hard work and effort with our students.”
The competition requires students to act like an actual Congress and create amendments or bills. ECISD, for example, had to create a bill to extend Title IX to include equal funding for athletic programs, not just equal opportunity.
ECISD State Qualifiers are first place Christopher Luera, second place Cambrie Preismeyer and third place Julianna Vasquez. Alternates to State are fourth place Aviah Jones and fifth place Mason Sabrsula.
The Congress team is joined by the ECISD FFA team this week in receiving competition honors.
The El Campo Future Farmers of America sent 13 teams to a District contest and advanced everyone to the area competition.
District Champions include Ag Advocacy: Marin Croix, Bridget Dorotik, Hailey Peters and Anna Rod.
The FFA chapter earned district sweepstakes champion during the competition.
The team is officially on a hot streak after the El Campo FFA Dairy Cattle Evaluation team went to Indianapolis, Ind, to represent Texas in a national competition last month.
The team finished as a top 10 gold medal team. Participants for the Ricebirds include Sydney Blair - gold medal, Hailey Peters - silver medal and Sarah Spitzmillier - gold medal.
Both the Congress team and the FFA chapter will move on to their next competitions this month.
“We are so proud of all of our Ricebirds for representing us so well,” Callaghan said. “We are lucky enough to have great sports teams, but also an excellent group of students working hard in the academic side of competition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.