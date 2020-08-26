Remote learning is a new aspect of education that teachers are required to juggle this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Online learning cannot replace traditional in-person education, but teachers and administrators are trying to provide students with the best experience possible, district leaders say.
Before the 2020-2021 school year began on Aug. 19, parents at both districts were asked to choose online learning or in-person education for their children. Students will be required to attend school with the chosen method for the duration of the first grading period, nine weeks for El Campo ISD and six weeks for Louise ISD.
About 39 and 25 percent of students at El Campo ISD and Louise ISD, respectively, will be attending school remotely this year.
At ECISD, Hutchins Elementary and El Campo Middle school have the highest numbers of remote learning students, with about 42 percent each. El Campo High School follows with 39 percent, Myatt Elementary has about 38 percent and Northside Elementary has the least with about 34 percent attending remotely.
Louise Elementary has the highest number of online education students at that district, at about 31 percent. Exactly 20 percent students at Louise High School students and about 24 percent at Louise Junior High are learning remotely.
“Ideally, everybody would be here at school, but if they have concerns, then they need to stay home,” LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver told the Leader-News. “My biggest concern is that the people who really need to be at school in-person are staying home.”
School leaders and teachers at both districts planned for months during the summer to prepare for the upcoming school year’s requirements. Districts were required to offer online and in-person learning, and to follow added COVID-19 health regulations due to the ongoing pandemic.
Teachers had more time to prepare and train for online learning than they did when schools switched to online learning in March due to the pandemic.
“If the parent chooses online learning for their children, we will try to provide the most robust educational opportunities we can, but I don’t think anything replaces face-to-face instruction,” ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan previously told the newspaper.
TEA COVID guidance asks districts to prioritize Special Education (SPED) students as they are potentially high-risk for learning gaps due to schools closing in March. About 360 SPED students attend ECISD.
“So far, things are moving as expected,” ECISD Special Education Director Amy Bosse said. “The majority (of students) are having a great, positive experience with only a few hick-ups with technology.”
Unlike during the emergency remote learning offered during the spring 2019-2020 semester, ECISD and LISD are offering electives and some extracurriculars remotely. Students are required to meet in-person for sports such as football and volleyball, but for band and select other electives, students can participate from home.
One such course being offered remotely to students this year is the cosmetology program at El Campo High School. Students need 1,000 hours of practical experience and class work before they can take the Texas cosmetology license exam. Due to the pandemic, the state is allowing students to complete practical hours remotely this year, ECHS Cosmetology Instructor Tressie Gardner said.
“They approved that because they don’t know how long distant learning will be, because of COVID-19,” she said.
Students who are learning at home are allowed to come in during specific lab time for the cosmetology course for extra practice if they would like to, Gardner said.
