Culinary student will represent El Campo High School on the national stage.
After a second place state qualification, El Campo senior Luis Fonseca will compete in the FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) National culinary competition in San Diego, Calif., this summer, June 28 to July 3.
Fonesca has been cooking for years and has a pair of inspirational figures to look up to.
The senior’s cooking inspiration is both close to home and far away. “I baked cakes with my mom when I was a little kid. She did it on the side to earn us extra money,” Fonseca said Thursday, adding “I also really like Gordon Ramsey.”
He qualified for national competition by cooking maple and butter glazed chicken with green beans and rice pilaf, finishing with an Oreo tart in an hour by himself in what is normally a three-person event.
“I like the rush, the feeling of competing,” Fonseca said adding “I was nervous before, but we had practiced the main course in class with Mrs. Poenitzsch.”
He has been accepted to Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin after his graduation, and is taking a $3,000 scholarship with him for his second place finish.
“I want to work on a cruse for a year after I graduate. I want to travel and see other places while I work,” Fonseca said.
“This is the first time culinary has gone to FCCLA National’s, he made history. Some of the best of the best in Texas compete there,” Culinary Arts teacher Lindsey Poenitzsch said.
