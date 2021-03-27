City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Eric Ryan Maldonado, 20, of 709 Hoskins Broadway was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Friday, March 19 for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and manufacture of a controlled substance after officers were dispatched to the El Campo Bowling Center, 806 West Loop. Cash, marijuana and weaponry were seized. Processed, Maldonado was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Jimmy Lee Gonzales Jr., 20, of 5823 Valley Forge Ave. in San Antonio was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Friday, March 19 for disorderly conduct: abusive language, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana in the same incident as Maldonado. Processed, he too was sent to county jail.
Rogeric Schooler, 17, of 507 Way was arrested at 3:24 a.m. Saturday, March 20 for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police were dispatched to Whataburger, 909 N. Mechanic. Marijuana, a vape, grinder and other items were seized. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Morgan Lee Taylor Williams, 20, of 2354 CR 312 in Louise was arrested at 3:27 a.m. Saturday, March 20 for possession of marijuana after police were dispatched to Whataburger, 909 N. Mechanic. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
A teenager was arrested on the El Campo Middle school grounds for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone. A marijuana cigar was seized, and he was turned over for juvenile processing.
Property
Marco Acuna Valdez, 38, of 508 Way was arrested at 4:04 p.m. Friday, March 19 on a warrant for using an elderly person’s debit card without permission in January. Processed, Valdez was sent to county jail.
Tara Lynn Parker, 42, of 311 Greely was arrested at 8:48 a.m. Monday, March 22 on a warrant for theft in excess of $750. She stands accused of stealing about $800 cash on Feb. 20 from a Palacios Street location. As officers were making the arrest, a glass smoking pipe was seized. An additional possession of drug paraphernalia charge was leveled against her. Processed, Parker was sent to county jail.
Raymundo Garcia Guevara, 44, of 1413 Julia was arrested at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 on warrants for issuance of a bad check, speeding, public intoxication, running a stop sign, expired inspection, and two counts of expired registration, minor in possession of alcohol and no insurance; and three counts of loud music. Guevara was stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, he paid the fines and was released.
Violence, weapons
Joe Anthony Martinez Jr., 18, of 12 Serena Dr. was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Friday, March 19 on a warrant for family violence in October 2020. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Zoe Alexis Contreras, 23, of 108 E. Watt was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 on a warrant for assault causing injury. She stands accused of hurting someone during a disturbance at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, 1202 N. Mechanic, on March 10. Processed, Contreras was sent to county jail.
Other
Mark Anthony Ortiz Jr., 20, of 1405 Heights was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Friday, March 19 on warrants for violating a promise to appear, no seat belt and no insurance after being involved in a minor crash on U.S. 59. Processed, he was held until March 21 and then released with a payment plan.
Richard Svoboda, 59, of 265 Murray Road was arrested at 5:24 p.m. Saturday, March 20 for criminal trespass. He was held 48 hours and then released.
City Incidents
Property
In excess of $2,000 cash was reported stolen from the 800 block of Wright sometime between Feb. 26 and March 22.
A set of airpods were stolen from the grounds of Hoffer Lupe Express, 2201 N. Mechanic, around 5 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
More than 100 wooden pallets were stolen from Tractor Supply Company, 3506 West Loop, around 10 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Loss is estimated at less than $750.
Vandals targeted a home in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Lane around 7 a.m. Friday, March 19, smashing a kitchen window. Damage is estimated at $200.
The Second Time Around Resale Shop, 1825 N. Mechanic, reported $1,000 in cash stolen around 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 23. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or leave a tip on their P3 app. Tipsters do not have to give their name to qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.