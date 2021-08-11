Wharton County’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate had reached the 15 percent threshold that once mandated business restrictions, County Judge Phillip Spenrath said Monday.
The county belongs to Trauma Service Area (TSA) “Q” made up of nine counties, including Harris, Fort Bend and Matagorda. One month ago, the hospitalization rate was 3.53 percent, according to emergency management officials.
“When you see the (hospitalization) numbers, they are rising,” Spenrath said during Monday’s Wharton County Commissioners Court meeting.
“When the restaurant (capacity) was reduced and the bars were closed, it was when the hospitalization rate was at 15 percent last time.”
The last time it was more than 15 percent was February.
The rules have since changed with Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-38 which precludes any businesses from being affected.
The July 29 reads:
“The new Executive Order emphasizes ... personal responsibility rather than government mandates. Texans have mastered the safe practices that help to prevent and avoid the spread of COVID-19.
“They have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, and engage in leisure activities.
‘Vaccines, which remain in abundant supply, are the most effective defense against the virus, and they will always remain voluntary – never forced – in the State of Texas.”
The order gives businesses the option of requiring face masks for their customers, Spenrath said.
Proof of vaccination can’t be required either.
The latest surge in cases, OEM Deputy Coordinator Debbie Cenko, said comes via the Delta variant.
The county has 174 known active cases, whereas there were three last month.
There has been an increase of 275 cases the past month and there have been four fatalities.
“The hospitalization rate is the one (factor) we are keying in on and looking at the ICU beds that are available,” Cenko said. “There were 46 ICU beds available as of (Sunday).”
