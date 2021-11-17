Wharton County’s maintenance supervisor, facing a felony auto theft charge, was terminated last Monday via a unanimous commissioners court vote.
The decision came following an 11-minute closed door, executive session during commissioners last meeting.
County Judge Phillip Spenrath made the motion to terminate Greg Palmisano from the “interim” supervisor position.
Palmisano, 55, had been relieved of duties two weeks ago, shortly after being booked into the Wharton County Jail Oct. 14 on a Beaumont PD warrant for auto theft.
Wharton County sheriff’s deputies discovered the warrant when Palmisano was stopped for a traffic violation and a routine identification check revealed it.
Palmisano said he and a friend, John Shirley, had since tried to clear the matter, although he did not say if he was successful.
In April, Palmisano was one of two people interviewed for the maintenance supervisor post. He took on the interim role for six months after he passed a background check and drug test.
The hiring followed the Dec. 31, 2020 retirement of maintenance supervisor Paul Shannon who served 21 years, upkeeping the county’s 15 buildings and their grounds.
Frank Olsovsky is the maintenance department employee, who has worked with Shannon and Palmisano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.