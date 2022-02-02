A double boiler failure left the Wharton County Jail with about 130 prisoners no hot water for more than a week.
Systems are back up and running now, but throughout the breakdown time Wharton County Sheriff’s jailers were ferrying prisoners to and from other facilities for hot showers and finding other ways to ensure cleanliness.
“We were transporting back and forth to the El Campo Police Department jail for showers (and) a portable shower, mounted on a skid (was placed) at the sheriff’s office. We rented the portable shower from a local oilfield company,” Sheriff Shannon Srubar said Tuesday. “I’d like to thank ECPD. They didn’t blink an eye when we asked for assistance.”
The 45,278.58 repair was done Monday and Tuesday by Fire Power Boiler Services LLC, work approved by Wharton County Commissioners in an emergency session last Wednesday.
“Talk about your bad luck. It was actually two boilers and one’s only about four years old, the other was purchased in 2007,” Srubar said, adding, “I think the old one went out and when it did it started putting the load on the new one causing it to fail, but I don’t know that for sure.”
The newer unit may still be under warranty. If so, that will mitigate potential costs.
The two boilers supply hot water throughout the jail facility from the kitchens to restrooms and showers throughout the facility.
The outage was first noted in the jail system Sunday, Jan. 23. The inmates, the sheriff said, were cooperating with officials as they worked to fix the issue.
By Monday, Jan. 24 the sheriff department staff were on the hunt for boilers and an emergency county commissioners court session had been called for Wednesday, Jan. 26.
The quickest the work could be done, however, was last Monday with some companies contacted indicating it could take six weeks to get to the project, according to the sheriff.
Equipped with a dishwasher that heats the water it uses before cleaning, the kitchen has been able to continue to operate this week.
All laundry is being done in a cold water wash, but staff offered assurances that the detergent continued to ensure cleanliness, the sheriff said.
