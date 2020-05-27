Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
May Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Louis Charles Bradshaw, 57, of 3690 FM 1161 East in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 16, 2019. He allegedly had more than a gram of cocaine.
• Stanley Lee Brant, 40, of 4616 W. Howard in Austin for four counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession in a correctional facility on Jan. 30. He stands accused of having more than 4 grams of heroin, a gram of methamphetamine, less than a gram of liquid heroin and less than a gram of black tar heroin. On the same day, he allegedly had heroin and/or methamphetamine while in the Wharton County Jail.
Brant has two prior felony convictions both for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver out of Bexar County on May 24, 2018.
• Fred Nimoy Caesar, 44, of 909 Roberts in El Campo for violation of a protective order two or more times during a 12-month period on Jan. 24, 2019. He allegedly harassed a woman despite a judge’s order to stay away from her.
• Arnuflo Ray Cano, 42, of 722 Alice in El Campo for two counts of endangering a child (criminal negligence) and a single count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) on March 5. He allegedly broke a vehicle’s window while two children under the age of 15 were inside.
On the same day, he stands accused of exhibiting a metal rod while threatening to kill a man.
• Michael Ray Casiano, 46, of 31820 Post Oak Trail in Boerne for three counts of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 30. He allegedly had less than a gram of heroin along with 4 or more grams of methamphetamine and heroin each.
In a separate grand jury action, Casiano was indicted for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on Jan. 30. In that case he stands accused of having 4 or more grams of heroin and attempting to conceal it.
• Perry Mack Clemons, 51, of 13202 N. Navarro, No. 35, in Victoria for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 4, 2018. He allegedly had 4 or more grams of methamphetamines.
• Devon Dwayne Colvin, 18, of 306 Shropshire in El Campo for home burglary on Feb. 23.
• Jose Angel Sandoval Cornado, 38, of 2508 Benchmark in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance on April 12. He allegedly exhibited a machete, threatening a man while pushing and striking him.
He also stands accused of doing more than $2,500 damage to a vehicle and having less than a gram of crack cocaine on that day.
• Julian Alberto Cruz, 38, of 1307 Business in El Campo for three counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on May 7. He allegedly had more than 4 grams each of cocaine and amphetamines along with more than a gram of methamphetamines.
Cruz has prior felony convictions for aggravated assault on April 24, 2000 and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 14, 2010, both in Wharton County.
• Deedra Ashlyn Deegs, 38, of 510 Mayfield in El Campo for continuous family violence between March and April.
• Dravian Duncan, 24, of 812 W. Pearl in Goliad for sexual assault of a child on Dec. 13, 2019.
• Vanessa Figoroa, 33, of 2800 Sunrise in Roundrock for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on March 8. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
On the same day, she stands accused of attempting to eat marijuana to impair a police investigation.
• Ira Joseph Gardner Jr., 18, of 2500 Junior College Blvd. in Wharton for assaulting a public servant on March 18. He allegedly grabbed a Wharton County jailer’s arm and pulled him into a cell.
• Jessica Goode, 36, of 1503 Airline South in Rosharon for theft and engaging in organized criminal activity on Jan. 9. She allegedly stole a vehicle and then worked with others to acquire a trailer to transport the stolen vehicle upon.
• Laporsha Griffin, 22, of 7111 Natchez in Richmond for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 1. She allegedly had less than a gram of THC liquid and less than 28 grams of Xanax within 1,000 feet of Sivells Elementary in Wharton.
• Hector Hernandez, 39, of 201 W. Mulberry in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on April 20. He allegedly had 4 or more grams of phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP.
Hernandez has a prior felony conviction for family violence with a previous conviction on March 8, 2016.
• Donald Kent Hudgeons, 57, of 607 N. Rock Island in Angleton for theft and engaging in organized criminal activity on Jan. 9. He allegedly stole a vehicle and then worked with others to acquire a trailer to transport the stolen vehicle upon.
