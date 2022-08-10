A 27-year-old El Campo man stands accused of shooting his grandparents Sunday during an argument in their home.
The entire crime was captured on a home video camera, El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban told the Leader-News.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
A 27-year-old El Campo man stands accused of shooting his grandparents Sunday during an argument in their home.
The entire crime was captured on a home video camera, El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban told the Leader-News.
Now Kristian Dre Cadriel, 27, of 601 College faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence). His grandfather was hit in the stomach and the groin. Condition unknown as of press time. The grandmother suffered no injuries, apparently only lightly grazed by a bullet.
The disturbance started between Cadriel and his mother, Urban said, adding Cadriel left the College Street home, but “came back with a handgun. He starts arguing with (his grandfather) ... points the gun at him and (the grandmother) gets in front of him, trying to push the gun down,” Urban said.
After a moment, the gun discharges and the grandmother immediately “goes down.”
Cadriel then allegedly points the gun at his grandfather and fires twice.
The argument started with his mother, according to Urban. She was not harmed in the incident.
It’s unknown what may have sparked the disturbance.
Police responded to the shots fired call and began to search the area for Cadriel.
“He was found hiding behind a dumpster,” Urban said, adding the arrest was made at 1:23 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 in the 1400 block of Avenue I.
Warrants for minor in possession of tobacco, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear were also served against him.
Processed, Cadriel was shipped to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. He was held in lieu of $100,000 in bonds as of press time.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.