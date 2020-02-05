Women behind Christmas-time program recognized for cheering up local seniors
The chance for a selfie with an Elvis impersonator wasn’t the only reason members of the El Campo community gathered for the annual Chamber of Commerce Membership and Awards Gala Thursday night at the El Campo Civic Center.
Attendees of the event spent the night bidding on items such as a fish fryer and an antique-looking map of Texas at the silent auction before settling in for a steak dinner and to recognize outstanding members of the community.
The Achiever of the Year award was given to Angie Socha and Melony Cobb, founders of the Adopt A Grandparent Christmas fundraiser. They were nominated by Sherri Ziegenhals of El Campo and chosen by the Chamber board of directors.
“They started this program in 2017 and in just three short years it has blossomed (into) an event that so many people look forward to every year,” Ziegenhals said.
For the last three years, Cobb and Socha, along with other volunteers, brought donated gifts to about 300 residents at retirement and nursing homes and to nominated homebound residents in the local area.
“We are so humbled by the nomination alone,” Socha said. “We actually didn’t even know we were nominated, so to be announced as your 2019 Achievers of the Year, it really brought us to tears.”
Socha and Cobb were inspired to start the program after learning that some living in nursing homes do not have visitors during Christmas.
“By believing in our purpose and supporting us … you too have each helped mold our project into something that is something our local-area senior citizens look forward to every year,” Cobb said.
Director of the Year was awarded to Chamber Second Year Director Ted Lieb. Outgoing director Madsen Raun presented him the award.
“To the finest non-El Campoan I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know, join me in congratulating Mr. Ted Lieb,” Raun said.
Ambassador of the Year was awarded to Donna Mikeska by the 2018 recipient, City Development Corporation Director Carolyn Gibson.
“You will all know just exactly what she does for this community,” Gibson said. “The heart of this community is unbelievable and it is visualized in Donna Mikeska.”
