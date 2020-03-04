Try it before you buy it works for cars and clothes, but while strolling through the grocery store it could end in an arrest.
There’s a very good chance too that the person who decided to scarf down a handful of grapes or that opened that packaged item and helped themselves to one was captured on one or more cameras. As far as the police are concerned, that’s called evidence of a crime. For the person who decided they needed to “test” an item? It’s called a misdemeanor or even felony charges.
“Citizens need to understand they are under video surveillance,” El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said.
The department has received multiple reports from area stores of small thefts of food stuffs, razor blades, cosmetics and other items.
“In the grocery store, people are helping themselves to something on the shelf,” Stanphill said.
These are not people tossing an item in a cart or basket and then heading off to pay for it at the register. The problem is with those who have no intention of paying for their items.
The camera, however, does not lie.
“The video? It pretty much speaks for itself,” Stanphill said, adding, “It’s amazing what some people will steal.”
Theft charges are determined by the value of the item taken.
Less than $100 in value is considered a Class C misdemeanor. If convicted, the offender faces a fine of up to $500 – a mighty hefty cost for a candy bar, handful of grapes or cellphone charger.
If stolen items tally between $100 and $750 in value, the offender faces up to a $2,000 fine and up to 180 days in county jail if convicted – a Class B misdemeanor.
A theft between $750 and $2,500 in value is considered a Class A misdemeanor. If convicted, the punishment can be as strong as a $4,000 fine and up to one year in county jail.
Crimes of even more value? Expect a more severe penalty.
That doesn’t, however, mean a person can go around stealing items valued at less than $2,500 for the rest of their lives and never face more than a misdemeanor charge. Charges can be enhanced for repeat offenders.
It’s a point to ponder, the chief said, before a person decides to steal.
For those upright citizens who spot a criminal act, there’s the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers, 979-543-8477, which pays case rewards for tips as well as the loss prevention officers at assorted stores.
