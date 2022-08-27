Moooving Prices Up

Cattle from the South Wind Cattle Company try and beat the heat under some shady trees as the drought begins to break. Calf weight is lower this year due to stress on the herds. Recent rainfall will help native grasses and keep ranchers from having to buy as much hay to feed animals.

Beef eaters can expect to pay more for dinner as Texas’ drought will likely drive prices even higher but the recent rain might help the ranchers fortunate enough to get it.

With Wharton County well behind its’ normal rainfall total in most areas, cattle ranchers are having to make hard decisions about their herds. Selling them off early might be the only solution for producers that missed the downpour.

