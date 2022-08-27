Beef eaters can expect to pay more for dinner as Texas’ drought will likely drive prices even higher but the recent rain might help the ranchers fortunate enough to get it.
With Wharton County well behind its’ normal rainfall total in most areas, cattle ranchers are having to make hard decisions about their herds. Selling them off early might be the only solution for producers that missed the downpour.
“Cattle are spring born and sell in the fall, around October. That’s kind of the norm in the Gulf Coast. Because of the drought, I’ve seen people shipping calves in August, really early, to get some condition back on the cows for the winter,” El Campo Livestock business owner John Banker said.
Producers and consumers that remember the sky high prices after the drought in 2011, will likely be all too familiar with the results.
“We saw after the 2011-12 drought the highest prices we’ve ever seen. I don’t know that we’ll be higher than that, but I believe we’ll see it again. I’ve seen average over $2 a pound and I think we’re headed there again. Depending on size right now, some are bringing $1.60 - $1.80,” Banker said.
Even established producers were feeling the squeeze as Mother Nature struggled refill the water table.
“I have the capability to irrigate my hay fields and pastures. I haven’t noticed a lot of difference, but they’re definitely thinner. The big difference I’ve noticed is that the cost has increased so much as far as irrigating the hay and the pastures. If it doesn’t rain for the next six months, we’re going to have to start looking at our situation. A dry spring will be a sad state for cattle producers,” El Seven Ranch Manager Daryl Pieprzyca said, adding “To me, what your smaller producers are seeing is the financial issue. They’re asking ‘Do I want to feed hay this early, or do I want to just sell off their cows.’ People have already sold off their calves lighter than normal. But we’re seeing people really go off and sell their herds to keep from having to feed them.”
With the latest rainfall however, conditions are improving for hay production, allowing ranchers some breathing room.
“Instead of rice straw, now we’re going to get a cut of hay or even two. And that’ll put people in a better mood,” Banker said.
Despite higher prices at the store, producers aren’t seeing the same benefit from those grocery store prices.
“There’s a gap between what the producer gets for the cattle and what you buy at the store. In this drought, people flooded the market because producers sell off to get out, so the prices for producers are low,” Pieprzyca said.
However, it’s not all bad.
As the drought seems to break from east to west across the county, producers that culled their herd might reap some benefits from it.
“We’ve still got a growing season in September and October. They bale hay into November, there’s still a chance for this year’s growing season. We’re able to back off feeding hay because of the natural grass growth,” South Wind Cattle Co. owner Tony Yezak said. “A lot of the producers have already culled their herd. This late grass growth is going to help those smaller herds. Ranchers that have sold, it’ll help them get through the fall (because they don’t have the number of mouths to feed).”
Texas’ 2022 drought seems to be breaking, but not all the county is feeling the same relief.
The eastern half of the county has dropped into D2, severe drought, for the first time since the July 19 report from the U.S. Drought monitor.
However there are areas to the western tip of the county that are still struggling as their Keetch_Byram Drought index is still in the 500s, as reported by the Texas A&M Forest Service.
