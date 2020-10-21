The annual Everyday Heroes Banquet, taking place today at the El Campo Civic Center, is a vital source of revenue for the local non-profit providing veterans with free rides to doctor’s appointments, equipment to aid disabilities and more.
Everyday Heroes, Inc. has been hosting the banquet since 2017. At the event, guests will enjoy a social hour, meal and the chance to win prizes. The event will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, according to Everyday Heroes Manager Clayton Ryan.
Everyday Heroes’ main fundraiser, the banquet will fund the organization’s shuttle service providing local veterans with free rides to doctor’s appointments in Houston. The program costs about $60,000 annually to maintain.
“On an annual basis, we probably make around 12,000 appointments to the Veterans Affairs Hospital,” Ryan said. “These gentlemen don’t have any other way of getting there most of the time if it wasn’t for our van service.”
At previous years’ banquets, about 1,000 community members would attend, but with the ongoing pandemic, Ryan was unsure how many will show up today. About 75 tables were sold this year, but raffle ticket sales were down compared to previous years.
Earlier this year, in the midst of business shutdowns due to the pandemic, veterans were unable to attend some of their appointments. Since then, the Everyday Heroes shuttle service has been up and running.
“They shut down for a little while, but after that they opened right back up,” Ryan said.
Other activities planned for the banquet include auctions, raffle drawings and a talk from guest speaker Staff Sgt. Shilo Harris.
In 2007, Harris was serving in Iraq when an improvised explosive device struck the vehicle he was riding in, injuring him and killing several of the car’s passengers, according to his website. Harris was able to recover after numerous surgeries, and now shares his story at events across the country.
“I heard him speak before, and I figured he’d be a pretty good speaker to bring to this event,” Ryan said. “He graciously donated his time to come down here.”
Everyday Heroes’ latest project has been providing home modifications to disabled vets.
“We provide lift chairs, scooters, you name it,” Ryan said. “If they need it, we’ll get it for them.”
Everyone who works for Everyday Heroes is a volunteer, even Ryan.
“We’re a 100 percent organization, meaning that every dollar I raise goes to a veteran somehow, someway,” he said. “We don’t have any overhead costs. I don’t get paid doing what I do. Our Certified Public Accountant does the books for free.”
The Everyday Heroes Banquet will be held today, Wednesday, Oct. 21. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the meal is at 7 p.m.
Individual tickets are $50 and couple tickets are $90. For more information on Everyday Heroes, contact Ryan at 979-578-3666.
