developer came before the Wharton City Council Monday night via Zoom to announce he would like to build a 33-acre, 112-unit subdivision in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) and have it annexed.
The meeting was supposed to be in an executive session, but economic development consultant David Pettit, representing ZAG Development, asked that it be made public.
“That is the four parcels that we’re talking about,” Pettit said, pointing to a map on the screen. “The developer, ZAG Development, would like to construct 112 new single family homes, ranging in the $250,000 price range and that property there is currently in the city’s ETJ.”
The site is located east of Wharton near where CR 127 meets FM 1301.
“But what we’d like to ask, prior to annexation, is the creation of a Public Improvement District (PID) that allows the property to essentially tax themselves,” Pettit said. “It’s like a MUD (Municipal Utility District), but it has city control. So, the city controls itself, and then also a tax increment financing district to help pay for the infrastructure.”
Different than a MUD used to create housing developments, a PID places a special assessment to the property owners within the district to pay for project costs, such as utilities and public roads.
A PID is a relatively new financing tool used by Texas developers to speed construction. They fund the construction of public roads and utilities up front and then the city collects a fee from the district’s new residents and reimburses the developer. It does not cost the city money and the PID goes away once the costs are recuperated.
“So it’s not something that would happen unless there was (city) participation. In this case, it would not come into the city without participation,” Pettit said. “We can also establish higher development standards” with a PID.
Pettit called development financing a “chicken-or-egg dilemma” because financial institutions are reluctant to finance start-up costs for a development and buyers are reluctant to commit without seeing an existing development.
“For the most part, speculative building is over for developers. So they need hard contracts to get financing for infrastructure. But end-users typically need to see dirt moving, that the project is real, to sign a contract. So, in essence, you’re that chicken or egg dilemma,” he said.
He gave an overview of the history of PIDs and how they work.
“But at the end of the day you have 112 new homes within the city,” he said.
“Okay, so he threw a lot of information at you,” City Manager Joseph Pace said. “So there’s a lot of things going on and in cities nowadays, like he said, they do PIDs, we do MUDs, you can use TIRZ (Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones) ... So all this means is, we got a lot of work ahead of us and all they’re asking for is to give me direction to start talks with them about moving forward.
“Any of this stuff from here on out, if you say yay, everything comes to y’all. It will be explained in depth at that time. I’ve done two TIRZs in my life … so I’m very familiar with this. And so of course, we’ll have lawyers involved, we’ll have experts involved. They’re not asking for you to approve anything other than just for us to reach out and start the process with them.”
Mayor Tim Barker said he would like the project to move forward. “He’s going to bring back information, because it is a lot of information tonight,” Barker said. “But I believe that Mr. Pace has been involved in this before and he has a good grasp of it. I would like to see this proceed. Like Mr. Pace says, we don’t have to do anything. But I think it’s something that we all need to look at.”
The council voted unanimously, with Councilwoman Alice Heard-Roberts absent, to let Pace engage in discussions with the developer.
