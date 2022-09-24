School hasn’t been in session long, but in the post Robb Elementary massacre world, zero-tolerance is the norm with authorities scrambling to investigate any potential threat.
Thankfully, no one has been hurt on El Campo ISD campuses, but the police department is averaging about one threat investigation every one and a half to two weeks since the doors opened for this school term.
This week a high school teacher reported being threatened on Monday, Sept. 19 via a drawing made over the course of several days by several different students.
The case is still under review by El Campo police and Lt. Russell Urban told the Leader-News Friday that it’s too early to say whether any students will be prosecuted.
“You never know with this atmosphere we’re in,” he said.
Threats against teachers, counselors and principals can be considered terroristic threats made against a public servant and can rise quickly to the level of a felony whether the youngster is a 14-year-old middle schooler or an 18-year-old high school student who is an adult in the eyes of the law.
All crimes by juveniles involving potential threats to schools, groups of students or against school district personnel are channeled to Wharton County County Attorney G.A. “Trey” Maffett, who handles prosecution.
“We’re just not taking any chances with global threats to schools. We look at them very closely,” he said, adding they will be prosecuted when possible.
Seventeen years old qualifies as an adult in the eyes of the law and the criminal justice system. Those under that age can be certified as an adult in some specialized situations, but generally are handed by juvenile courts.
If convicted of making threats against a school official or placing the campus in jeopardy, a juvenile can be held by the Texas Juvenile Justice system until their 19th birthday.
In some cases, typically those involving injury, a conviction can extend from the juvenile system into adult years.
“We want to foster a safe environment for child. We’ve got to look close (at cases),” Maffett said, adding if a threat is confirmed “we have a child who is disturbed. It will take serious use of every resource.”
Monday’s incident may result in one or more students being prosecuted
Last week, there “was an incident at the high school in which some students were concerned some other students made a threat to do a shooting at the school. The scenario turned out to be a joke and a misunderstanding,” Urban told the Leader-News. “No criminal charges will be filed, however the students perpetuating the joke were suspended.”
On Aug. 18, a 16-year-old boy allegedly made a range of threats against under students after being suspended.
The possibility of a threat prompted an increased police presence Aug. 19, but investigation later confirmed that the boy had not been armed and had not tried to do any one harm.
“Any threat to the school we take extremely seriously. We take a hard stance,” ECPD Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican said following the investigation.
El Campo ISD Officials could not be reached for comment by press time Friday.
School districts have been scrambling to ensure student safety statewide since a lone gunman killed 21 (19 students and two teachers) and injured 17 at Uvalde ISD’s Robb Elementary on May 24.
Investigation continues there on why dozens of law enforcers entered the elementary, but failed to engage the gunman.
As the inquires continue, districts statewide have reviewed perimeters, security procedures and safety protocols to help ensure no repeat is possible.
In El Campo ISD, additional school resource officers were hired, barricades planned, protective window film and a host of protocols to limit access to campuses and potential vulnerabilities for students.
In Louise ISD, campus controls have been enacted as well.
