With just one day to graduation, El Campo ISD’s 29 honor graduates are a single summer from starting their college careers and the El Campo High School Principal Paul Fleener introduced the two top scorers at El Campo’s most recent school board meeting.
“I’m very honored to introduce two remarkable young ladies this evening,” Fleener said before both future Aggies were presented with certificates of recognition from the Board President James Russell at last week’s session.
Ella Marie Rod, was announced and honored as El Campo ISD’s 2022-23 valedictorian. Rod earned a 5.834 GPA and is graduating Summa Cum Laude with plans to attend Texas A&M University and study Biochemistry. Her parents are Stanley and Dobie Rod.
“I chose A&M because I grew up going to College Station to visit my siblings. Three of my older siblings have went there and it seems like a good community I would fit in. Because I live in a small town, it’ll definitely be a change. I’m definitely excited to meet new people,” Rod said.
“The plan as of now is an MD, I’m interested in science and I don’t have a specialty in mind, yet but I’m hoping that I can start taking classes and shadow and get a better idea.”
Rod has participated in several clubs through her school career and served as president of the National Honor Society, as student body vice president, recording secretary of the Anchor Club, co-captain of the varsity volleyball team as well as a chamber ambassador.
El Campo’s salutatorian, also capturing Summa Cum Laude honors, is Morgan Russell. She captured a 5.728 GPA and intends on majoring in Business at Texas A&M University.
“I grew up an Aggie, it’s fun and exciting to have another Aggie in the family. I’ve always been a math and money person, so it’s really works with my interests. I’m more just nervous to leave my family and find my new routine, leaving behind my home town,” Russell said.
“Right now, I’m hoping to go to law school. I’m thinking tax attorney right now, but it could all change.”
Russell has held several positions of leadership in her organizations including, treasurer of both the National Honor Society and the Student Council as well as student body secretary, she was also involved in Anchor Club and varsity softball.
Other honor graduates by rank are:
3. Bridget Dorotik, daughter of Brian and Denise Dorotik, with a 5.717 GPA plans on majoring in business at Texas A&M University.
4. Kate Bodungen, daughter of Derrick and Brandi Bodungen, with a 5.662 GPA intends on attending University of Texas and studying biochemistry.
5. Maria Becerra, daughter of Pastor Becerra and Alicia Lule, with a 5.577 GPA will be attending Texas A&M and majoring in chemical engineering.
6. Kennedy Ritz, daughter of Blake and Brandi Ritz, with a 5.502 GPA wants to attend Texas A&M University and study biology.
7. Elijah Lyford, son of Stephen and Stephanie Lyford, with a 5.471 GPA plants to study nursing at Sam Houston State.
8. Anna Rod, daughter of Coby and Sandie Rod, with a 5.458 GPA plans to major in Pre-Med at University of Mississippi.
9. Skylar Dornak, daughter of Dwayne and Holly Dornak, with a 5.389 GPA intends on majoring in computer science at Texas A&M.
10. Konnor Ewing, son of Susan Ewing, with a 5.352 GPA will be attending Louisiana State University and studying human resource management.
11. Reed Jung, son of Ryan and Dana Jung, with a 5.335 GPA intends on majoring in construction science at Texas A&M.
12. Zane Garner, son of Kelly and Wendy Garner, with a 5.334 GPA will be studying exercise science at the University of Texas Permian Basin.
13. Logan Jansky, son of Timothy and Shelly Jansky, with a 5.329 GPA intends on double majoring in kineisology and education at Wharton County Junior College before transferring to Sam Houston State.
14. Annette Arvizu, daughter of Luciano and Consuelo Arvizu, with a 5.298 GPA plans on attending the University of North Texas and majoring in biochemistry.
15. Dylan Cook, son of Wes and Kelli Cook, with a 5.190 GPA intends on studying athletic training at WCJC before transferring to Texas State University.
16. Seth Mallory, son of Stephanie and Eric Mallory, with a 5.188 GPA plans to attend WCJC before transferring to the University of Texas, with an indeterminate major.
17. Mikayla Bustamante, daughter of Rachel Rodriguez and Vincent Bustamante, with a 5.152 GPA plans to major in biology at WCJC.
18. Hal Erwin, son of Ed and Melissa Erwin, with a 5.141 GPA plans on studying agricultural economics at Texas A&M.
19. Allison Evans, daughter of Shanna and Barrett Evans, with a 5.117 GPA will be studying business marketing at the University of Houston.
20. Mason Sabrsula, son of Ricky and Megan Sabrsula, with a 5.112 GPA plans to major in general studies at WCJC then transferring to study either occupational therapy or forensics.
21. Claire Crowell, daughter of Josh and Rebecca Crowell, with a 5.098 GPA intends to attend the University of Alabama and study communications.
22. Camille Gonzales, daughter of Victor and Mary Gonzales, with a 5.066 GPA wants to study computer science at WCJC.
23. Casen Braden, son of Cory and Tracy Braden, with a 5.061 GPA will be attending Texas A&M and majoring in business.
24. Kynleigh Korenek, daughter of Duane and Michelle Korenek, with a 5.050 plans to study allied health at Texas A&M University.
25. Emorie Dornak, daughter of Bubba and Wanda Dornak, with a 5.014 GPA will be studying agricultural education at Texas Tech University.
26. Diana Mejia, daughter of Ruben and Lydia Mejia, with a 4.995 GPA will be attending Arlington Baptist University and majoring in science.
27. Hannah Purnell, daughter of Bernadette and Michael Purnell, with a 4.981 GPA plans to study tech theatre at WCJC.
28. Ashley Fisher, daughter of Craig and Cheryl Fisher, with a 4.967 GPA wants to study special education at Texas A&M University.
29. Tori Biskup, daughter of Mark and Susan Biskup, with a 4.965 GPA wants to major in art at WCJC.
