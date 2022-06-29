If your City of El Campo tax bill goes up next year, it will be because of an increase in your home’s value, it’s not the tax rate.
Or, at least, that’s the plan officials are moving forward with as budget season gets under way. Expect more fees, however.
City Finance Director Brittni Nanson presented preliminary budget thoughts during a workshop Monday, factoring in a 5 percent across-the-board pay raise on top of “market adjustments,” aka salary hikes, for police officers, paramedics, utility and street department workers.
Also planned are new school resource officers (see related story), a police department records clerk and a part-time animal control officer.
Mayor Chris Barbee questioned the need for the records clerk. “You are going to need two people to do what Tammy (Rome) did,” he asked, receiving only a reply that the clerk would handle paperwork and video file archiving from body cams.
Rome is moving to municipal court to fill a vacancy there.
The overall budget plan, Nanson said, is to use the no new revenue rate, although the exact number can’t be determined until property values are released by the Wharton County Central Appraisal District in July.
In general, as property values go up tax rates decrease although bills may not. Tax payments depend on how much the individual piece of property increased in value. Statewide, voters approved raising the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000, but how much help that provides depends on how much a property value rose.
Expect water bills to go up too with what’s considered minimum usage shrinking from 2,500 gallons to 2,000 gallons. The proposal calls for standard water bills to rise $2.13 and those with senior/disabled discounts to go up $1.73.
Pay raises would be funded via an increase in sales tax and a decrease in capital needs, Nanson said.
Civic Center fees may increase and council is being asked to consider a funding request from an after-school program along with eight other outside agencies already funded.
Councilman Blake Barger asked to see financial plans from all outside agencies receiving dollars before any decisions is made.
The after-school program housed on the grounds of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church offers free services to youngsters. It is a volunteer program not directly attached to the church.
